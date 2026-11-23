Pune Shocker! Wipro Engineer Beaten To Death By Infosys Employee Boyfriend In Hinjawadi | Representative Image

Pune: A 27-year-old woman working as a software engineer at Wipro was allegedly beaten to death by her boyfriend, an Infosys employee, following a quarrel at her paying guest (PG) accommodation in Hinjawadi in the early hours of Monday.

The incident took place around 12.30 am in Room 206 of Pristine PG at Sakhare Vasti, under the jurisdiction of the Hinjawadi police station. The deceased, identified as Komal Rajendra Dahake, was a native of Wardha.

The Hinjawadi police have taken the suspect, Shubham Dnyaneshwar Kalbande, into custody. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Pradeep Jadhav said the two had been in a relationship for around three-and-a-half years.

However, they had been having frequent arguments over the past two to three months. According to the police, the couple had gone to a hotel for dinner on Sunday night.

They later returned to Dahake's PG accommodation, where another argument broke out.

Quarrel over suspicion of affair

According to the complaint, the argument reportedly arose from Dahake's suspicion that Kalbande was having an affair with another woman.

During the quarrel, Kalbande allegedly pushed Dahake against the wall and the bed and repeatedly punched her in the face. The assault resulted in her death, the police said.

Jadhav said the quarrel began around 12.30 am. The suspect allegedly assaulted her again around 3 am.

Around 6.30 am, Kalbande himself contacted the Hinjawadi police station and requested an ambulance. Police personnel rushed to the PG accommodation and began an inquiry. Their investigation revealed the alleged assault, following which they took Kalbande into custody.

Police register murder case

The Hinjawadi police have registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with punishment for murder.

Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare and the Hinjawadi police team visited the crime scene. Assistant Police Inspector Sandeep Wangnekar is the investigating officer.

Further investigation is underway.