Pune: Three Killed, Two Critically Injured In Late-Night Car-Truck Collision In Wagholi | AI

Pune: Three youths were killed, and two others were seriously injured after a Volkswagen Polo collided with a truck near Khatkewadi in Wagholi on the Pune-Ahilyanagar Highway in the early hours of Monday.

The accident occurred between 1 am and 1.30 am when the car rammed into the truck. The impact was severe, leaving all five occupants of the car seriously injured.

Following the incident, the Wagholi police rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Nandkumar Gaikwad, police personnel rescued the injured youths from the damaged vehicle and rushed them to the nearby I-Max Hospital for treatment.

However, three of them, identified as Omkar Suryawanshi, Shankar Dhole and Mayur Auti, succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The other two occupants, identified as Ashutosh Markad and Pranay Shinde, are undergoing treatment at the hospital. According to preliminary information, both were conscious.

The accident triggered panic in the area, while the deaths left the families of the deceased youths devastated.

Meanwhile, the exact circumstances leading to the collision remain unclear. Police are investigating the accident and gathering information to establish the sequence of events.