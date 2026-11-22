Pune: FDA Suspends Licences Of 12 Food Outlets, Orders Five To Shut After Inspecting 96 Establishments |

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune Division, has suspended the licences and registrations of 12 food establishments and ordered five others to immediately cease operations following a special inspection drive across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The action followed complaints from citizens regarding food safety violations and unhygienic conditions at hotels, restaurants, bakeries, catering units and online dark stores.

The FDA inspected 96 establishments during the two-day drive conducted on Nov 20 and 21 under its Safe Food Safe Maharashtra campaign. Of these, 46 establishments were inspected in the Shivajinagar jurisdiction of Pune, while 50 were inspected across Pimpri-Chinchwad.

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A total of 17 establishments faced action for violating food safety regulations or operating without mandatory licences or registrations.

The campaign was conducted under the guidance of FDA Joint Commissioner, Pune Division, Shrikant R Karkale, with teams of food safety officials conducting inspections and addressing pending complaints.

Eight Establishments Face Action in Shivajinagar

In the Shivajinagar jurisdiction, the FDA inspected 46 establishments and suspended the licences of five outlets and the registrations of three others.

The establishments whose licences were suspended include Instamart (Rajdhi Retail Pvt Ltd), Greenland Restaurant, Shailaja Restaurant and Beer Bar, Chaitanya Parathaj (Veg) and Sahana Veg Restaurant (Shaunak Hospitality).

The registrations of Rashmi Enterprises, Cubanos (Aroma Hospitality) and Shivay Corner were also suspended.

Assistant Commissioner (Food) and Designated Officer Imran Hashmi led the inspection team, comprising Food Safety Officers Ajinkya Umap, Ghodke, Magar, Mate and Batule.

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Four Establishments Face Suspension in Pimpri-Chinchwad

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, the FDA inspected 50 establishments across Pimple Saudagar, Wakad and Talawade under Pune Division-4. The administration suspended the licences or registrations of four establishments for violations.

These include Anaya Family Restaurant (Cookroo Koo Thomson) in Pimple Saudagar; Little Bistro by Little Delhi, owned by Rohit Kalra, near Kokane Chowk; Fun Food: A Taste of Indore, owned by Chanchal Sahani, in Pimple Saudagar; and Shriram Vadapav, owned by Swapnil Ramdas Tavhare, on Datta Mandir Road in Wakad.

Assistant Commissioner (Food) and Designated Officer Sanjay N Chhatte led the inspection team, comprising Food Safety Officers Santosh S Sawant, Swati D Maskhe and Afnan A Sheikh.

Five Outlets Ordered to Cease Operations

The FDA also issued stop-business notices to five establishments in Pimpri-Chinchwad for operating without mandatory licences or registrations under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

These include New Poona Bakery, opposite Lotus Hospital in Pimple Saudagar; Vijay Wadewala, near Pimpri Bridge in Pimple Saudagar; Hotel Samarth Veg in Talawade; Bismillah Caterers in Shankar Kalat Nagar, Wakad; and Appa Idli at Vinode Chowk in Wakad.

Unhygienic Kitchens, Improper Food Storage Among Violations

During the inspections, officials found several violations relating to food handling, storage and hygiene. These included inadequate kitchen space, improper storage of raw and cooked food and failure to store vegetarian and non-vegetarian food separately.

Several establishments failed to maintain pest control and cleaning schedules or records of cooking oil inspections. Officials also found uncovered food items, open dustbins inside kitchens and common spaces being used for food storage and washing utensils.

Broken flooring, greasy walls and the absence of records of mandatory medical examinations and Food Safety Training and Certification (FOSTAC) for food handlers were among the other deficiencies.

In one instance, officials found an employee placing a samosa pastry sheet on his trousers while preparing food. They also observed peeling wall plaster, accumulated grime and employees handling food without protective clothing.

At another establishment, officials found a kitchen operating in the basement, which was not part of the registered premises. They also observed unhygienic conditions, an open drain nearby and uncovered dustbins. The establishment failed to produce a drinking water testing report.