Pune Metro Services Disrupted After Train Develops Technical Snag At Ramwadi | Video Screengrab

Pune: Pune Metro services on the Vanaz-Ramwadi corridor were disrupted for around 10 to 15 minutes on Sunday after a train developed a technical snag at Ramwadi Metro Station. The disruption delayed services across the line and led to overcrowding at stations, while ticketing facilities were also temporarily suspended.

A video showing passengers waiting at the station amid the disruption went viral on social media. Initial reports of the incident suggested that repairs could take around 30 to 45 minutes.

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However, a Pune Metro official, speaking to The Free Press Journal on condition of anonymity, said services resumed within 10 to 15 minutes.

Metro authorities shifted the affected train to the depot for examination and deployed a standby train, kept ready for emergencies, to maintain services.

"The exact reason for the technical issue is not yet clear. An internal investigation will be conducted and a report will be submitted to the authorities. Services are now running smoothly and the line is operating as per schedule," the official said.

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Standby Train Deployed After Disruption

The technical snag affected the movement of trains on the Vanaz-Ramwadi corridor, delaying services in both directions. The temporary suspension of ticketing facilities added to the inconvenience faced by passengers.

Metro officials said they deployed the standby train to ensure that operations returned to normal as quickly as possible.

Metro authorities are examining the affected train and will conduct an internal inquiry to establish the exact cause of the disruption.