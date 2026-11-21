Pune FDA Suspends Licences Of 8 Eateries Over Serious Food Safety Violations | Sourced

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune Division, has suspended the licences of eight hotels and restaurants with immediate effect after inspecting 20 food establishments on Nov 20. The FDA took action under the state government's 'Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra' campaign following the detection of serious violations of food safety and hygiene regulations.

The inspections revealed extremely unhygienic kitchen conditions and widespread pest infestation at all eight establishments.

The establishments facing licence suspension include Metro Restaurant near Pune railway station; Sahana Veg Restaurant, operated by Shounik Hospitality, on East Street, Camp; Shivay Corner near Pune railway station; and Grand Dilli Darbar Hospitality India Pvt Ltd in Camp.

The list also includes Raje Chinese Fast Food and Juice Bar at Babajan Chowk, Camp; Cafe Tunes (The Burger Barn Cafe), operated by PJS Hospitality, on MG Road, Camp; Mahadev Foods in Sasane Nagar, Hadapsar; and Firoz Caterers in NIBM, Kondhwa Khurd.

The FDA detected the use of synthetic colours at Sahana Veg Restaurant, Shivay Corner, Raje Chinese Fast Food and Juice Bar, Cafe Tunes, Metro Restaurant and Firoz Caterers. Metro Restaurant was also found using excessive monosodium glutamate (MSG).

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The FDA Joint Commissioner of Pune Division, Shrikant Karkale, supervised the inspection and enforcement operation. Assistant Commissioner (Food) Narayan Sarkate led the inspection team, which included Food Safety Officers Satish Hake, Priya Rajgolkar, Dipali Ghodke and Pooja Bagade.

Karkale warned that establishments failing to comply with food safety requirements would face stringent action, including suspension and cancellation of their licences.