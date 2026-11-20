Pune FDA Suspends Licences Of 4 Lonavala Hotels Over Food Safety Violations | Sourced

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune Division, has suspended the food licences of four prominent hotels in Lonavala with immediate effect after uncovering serious food safety and hygiene violations during surprise inspections conducted on November 18. The action, taken on November 19 under the ‘Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra’ campaign, followed the detection of expired food products, cockroach infestations, improper storage of raw and cooked food, unhygienic kitchen conditions and other violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and its Schedule IV hygiene requirements. The four establishments facing immediate licence suspension are The Orchid Hotel, Rhythm Lonavala, The Fern Hotel and Basilica Hotel.

The inspections were conducted at prominent hotels and restaurants in the Lonavala area. Officials found multiple lapses that could potentially compromise food safety and pose health risks to consumers. The department has ordered the immediate suspension of the establishments' food business licences.

At The Orchid Hotel, operated by Constellation Properties at Valvan in Lonavala, inspectors found three expired milk packets in the kitchen and another eight in cold storage. The establishment was also found violating the First-In, First-Out (FIFO) and First-Expired, First-Out (FEFO) principles for food storage. Raw and cooked food items were stored together, while refrigerators, chopping boards and areas behind cooking stoves were found to be unclean. Water had accumulated in the kitchen, dustbins were left uncovered, and employees were not wearing essential protective clothing such as gloves, aprons and headgear. The hotel also did not maintain a consumer complaint register.

At Rhythm Lonavala, operated by Chidambaram Moolraj and Company Pvt Ltd in Tungarli, cockroaches were found near refrigerators in the main kitchen and bakery section. The management failed to produce pest-control records. Inspectors also found that vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, as well as raw and cooked items, were not stored separately. Food items inside refrigerators and sauces kept in plastic bottles were not properly labelled. The bakery machinery and refrigerators were not being deep-cleaned, while overflowing cooler water had accumulated on the floor. The establishment also failed to produce food-grade certification for packaging materials and FoSTaC training certificates for its employees.

At SFY Hotel, operating as Basilica Hotel on the Old Mumbai-Pune Highway, officials found expired cheese and bread products in cold storage, which were destroyed on the spot. Raw chicken was found leaking blood-stained liquid inside the cold storage, while non-vegetarian food items were being thawed improperly. The hotel lacked separate storage compartments, utensils and refrigerators for vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. The use of food colours and monosodium glutamate (MSG), commonly known as Ajinomoto, was also detected in the kitchen without the necessary disclosure on the menu card. Other violations included the absence of medical certificates for workers, pest-control reports and records of used cooking oil under the RUCO initiative. The hotel was also found conducting business in food categories not covered by its licence.

The fourth establishment, The Fern Hotel, operated by Agarwal Hospitality Pvt Ltd, was found using expired food colours, including Tomato Red, Green, Royal Blue, Super Red, Liqua and Lemon Yellow gel colours, in bakery preparations. These expired colours were stored alongside fresh food products without a ‘Not for Use’ warning. All the expired colours were destroyed on the spot. Inspectors also found dead cockroaches near kitchen refrigerators and live cockroaches near a frying machine in the continental food section. An unclean cloth was kept next to pizza dough in the bakery, while mixers and other bakery machinery were not being deep-cleaned. Spices and cut fruits were stored uncovered, sauce bottles were unlabelled and dustbins were left open.

Issuing a stern warning to food business operators, FDA Pune Division Joint Commissioner Shrikant Karkale said the department would not tolerate establishments compromising public health or violating food safety regulations.