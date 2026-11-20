Pune: 47-Year-Old Teacher Run Over, Slashed To Death On Her Way To School In Purandar | AI

Pune: A 47-year-old schoolteacher was murdered while on her way to work in Pangare village of Purandar taluka on Thursday, triggering shock and outrage in the area. The attacker allegedly rammed a goods carrier into her from behind before repeatedly assaulting her with a sharp weapon and striking her on the head with a stone. The incident took place near New English School in Pangare.

The deceased has been identified as Ujwala Ramdas Kakade, a resident of Pangare who worked as a teacher at Sadhana Vidyalaya in Hadapsar. She was travelling from her village to Hadapsar as part of her daily routine when the assailant allegedly targeted her.

According to preliminary information, the assailant first hit Kakade with a goods carrier from behind, causing her to fall. He then attacked her face and other parts of her body with a sharp weapon. The assailant subsequently struck her on the head with a stone, leaving her critically injured. She died on the spot due to the severity of her injuries.

Villagers suspect that a financial dispute or a disagreement over a land transaction could be behind the murder. However, the exact motive is yet to be established, and police are investigating all possible angles.

The incident has left Kakade's family devastated. Her husband had died earlier, and she is survived by her daughter. The murder took place on her daughter's birthday, adding to the family's grief.

Senior Police Inspector Santosh Gholave of Saswad Police Station said police teams were examining closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and other technical evidence to identify and trace the suspect.

"Two police teams have been formed to trace the accused. We are examining CCTV footage and other technical inputs. Efforts are underway to arrest the accused at the earliest," Gholave said.

Police have registered a case in connection with the murder and launched a search operation. Villagers have demanded the immediate arrest of the suspect and strict action against those involved in the crime.