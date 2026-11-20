Angels of Pune: From Cages To Compassion, Pune Animal Liberation Fights Animal Cruelty |

Pune: Every conversation about compassion can be a step towards change. For Pune Animal Liberation (PAL), that change begins by encouraging people to reconsider how their everyday choices affect animals and by helping them find practical ways to move towards a cruelty-free lifestyle. Over the past six years, an informal group of volunteers has grown into a grassroots movement that has directly reached more than 25,000 people through street activism, educational outreach and community initiatives.

Speaking about the collective’s journey, Pravin Chaudhary, President of Pune Animal Liberation, said the group’s efforts are centred on challenging animal exploitation and encouraging people to extend compassion beyond humans.

At the heart of PAL’s activism is a question it wants people to confront: how can a society that speaks of peace, compassion and justice overlook the suffering of billions of animals killed for human consumption and countless others subjected to exploitation?

The group draws attention to the conditions animals endure in industrial farming, where many are separated from their mothers, confined to overcrowded spaces, denied freedom of movement and deprived of the ability to live according to their natural instincts. PAL believes animals are sentient beings with emotions, individual personalities and the ability to experience pain, fear and distress, rather than commodities to be consumed or used.

Its mission is to challenge this cycle by encouraging people to move away from animal-derived products and services, including meat, eggs, dairy, leather, silk, animal testing, zoos, circuses and animal riding.

Taking activism to the streets and campuses

PAL’s volunteers conduct weekly street outreach, interacting with citizens, sharing information about animal farming and explaining how everyday consumption choices contribute to animal exploitation. The collective also organises lectures in schools and colleges, events at religious places and social media campaigns to reach people across age groups.

So far, its efforts have directly reached more than 25,000 people. The collective has conducted lectures in six colleges and dozens of schools, while around 400 individuals are currently working with the group towards transitioning to a vegan lifestyle. Since many people make the change gradually and may not remain in touch, measuring the long-term impact of its outreach remains a challenge.

The collective’s institutional outreach has extended to MIT-WPU, Fergusson College, VIIT, Sinhgad Institute of Technology and Garware College. It is also encouraging college canteens to introduce affordable and nutritious plant-based meals, making cruelty-free food more accessible to students.

Recognising that transitioning to a vegan lifestyle can be overwhelming for some, PAL provides free guidance on plant-based diets and nutrition, connects people with local suppliers and welcomes them into its community. It also directs those interested towards resources such as VeganIndiaHub.com and GreenFit.in to help them make informed choices and sustain the transition.

Challenging animal experimentation

Beyond food and lifestyle choices, PAL is campaigning against the Draft Rules for Control and Supervision of Experiment, Breeding and Trading of Laboratory Animals. The collective believes the proposed rules could weaken oversight and make it easier for laboratories to conduct painful experiments on animals. It is calling for the draft to be withdrawn and encouraging people to raise their objections.

Expanding the movement

Looking ahead, PAL plans to collaborate with at least five more colleges over the coming year, formally register as an NGO and work with corporates to promote veganism and expand plant-based food options in workplace canteens. It also hopes to help other cities in Maharashtra establish their own animal liberation groups, taking the movement beyond Pune.

For its volunteers, the ultimate goal is to create a world where animals are not bred, confined or killed for human convenience. Their vision is one of sanctuaries instead of slaughterhouses, birds flying freely instead of being confined to cages, and animals roaming without chains or fear.

A humane world for all, not just humans, is the ideal PAL hopes to work towards — a world where compassion is not selective, and where the freedom and dignity of every living being matter.