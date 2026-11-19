Pune: Farmers Urged To Enrol In Rabi Crop Insurance Scheme Amid Drought-Like Conditions | Representational image (AI-generated)

Pune: With drought-like conditions prevailing in parts of Pune district, the Agriculture Department has urged farmers to enrol in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for the Rabi 2026-27 season without waiting until the last date.

The scheme provides financial protection to farmers against crop losses caused by natural calamities, pest attacks and diseases. However, participation in Pune district has remained relatively low, with only 2,103 farmers enrolling as of Nov 17, covering 1,208.493 hectares of agricultural land.

During the previous Rabi season, 3,864 farmers from the district had participated in the scheme. HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited has been appointed as the implementing insurance company for Pune district this year.

"Considering the drought-like situation, farmers should not wait until the last date and should enrol in the crop insurance scheme at the earliest," said Vaibhav Tambe, District Superintendent Agriculture Officer, Pune.

Insurance coverage is available for notified crops, including irrigated wheat, gram, summer groundnut, Rabi onion and Rabi maize. The enrolment deadlines vary depending on the crop.

Farmers growing irrigated jowar, irrigated wheat, gram, Rabi onion and Rabi maize can enrol until Dec 15. The deadline for summer groundnut is March 31, 2027.

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Among the talukas, Indapur has recorded the highest participation, with 699 farmers insuring 442.9495 hectares. Purandar follows with 472 farmers, while 375 farmers from Shirur and 308 from Baramati have enrolled.

Other participating talukas include Ambegaon (88 farmers), Khed (70), Junnar (35), Daund (23), Bhor (22) and Haveli (11).

Farmers are required to complete their AgriStack registration and submit bank account details and land ownership records to enrol in the scheme. Completing 100% registration under the Digital Crop Survey is also mandatory. Failure to complete this process may result in the rejection of insurance applications.