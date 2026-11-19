Pune: Retired Lt Gen Ashok Joshi Dies After Falling From Building Terrace In Salunkhe Vihar |

Pune: Retired Lieutenant General Ashok Joshi, a veteran of the 1965 and 1971 India-Pakistan wars and former Director General of Military Training (DGMT), died after reportedly falling from the terrace of his residential building in Pune on Wednesday morning. He was 90.

Joshi lived on the third floor of a residential building in Salunkhe Vihar, Wanowrie. According to the police, around 9.30 am on Wednesday, he told his domestic help that he intended to go to the terrace to get some sunlight as he was feeling cold.

A short while later, residents found him lying on the premises and alerted his domestic help, who subsequently informed his daughter. She rushed to the spot and took him to Southern Command Hospital in an ambulance. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Kondhwa police have registered an accidental death report and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Senior Police Inspector Santosh Khetmalas of Kondhwa Police Station told The Free Press Journal that the police had recorded the statement of Joshi's daughter. According to her statement, he had experienced episodes of dizziness in the past and had also fallen at home on a few occasions.

Police said the family had expressed no suspicion regarding the domestic help, who had been working with Joshi for the past eight years. Further investigation is underway.