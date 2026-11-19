Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Pune Division inspected 17 food establishments on JM Road, Khau Galli and adjoining areas of Shivajinagar on Nov 18. The drive resulted in eight establishments being ordered to shut down operations for operating without valid food registration or licences. In contrast, the licences of six others were suspended with immediate effect for violating hygiene standards. Additionally, a total penalty of ₹2.40 lakh was proposed against eight unregistered food businesses, with each facing a penalty of ₹30,000.

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The special inspection drive was conducted by the FDA's Pune Division, Zone II, under its 'Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra' campaign to ensure that citizens have access to safe and hygienic street food. The inspections covered food outlets at JM Road Khau Galli, in front of Jangli Maharaj Temple and near the NCR Hotel area.

According to the FDA, eight establishments were found operating without valid food registration or licences and were served notices directing them to stop business operations immediately. These included Shrinath Pizza and Sandwiches, Raj Chinese Fast Food, Hindavi Swarajya, Everest Momos, Jai Malhar Bhurji Centre, Shawarma Centre, Utkarsh Mandal Love Juice Point and Sai Juice, Milkshake and Sarbat Centre.

Meanwhile, the licences of six other establishments were suspended with immediate effect for serious violations of hygiene requirements under Schedule IV of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and its regulations. The establishments included Sumit Kumar near Sai Temple in Old Tofkhana, JM Vadapav Snacks, Happy Family Restaurant, Shri Sadguru Hindavi Swarajya Special Tupatil Sabudana Vade, JM Pav Bhaji Corner and Shri Krishna Delhi Chaat and Panipuri Centre in Kondhwa Budruk.

Two additional establishments, Happy Family Chicken Shawarma Roll House and Parth Anda Bhurji Centre, were served improvement notices and directed to rectify the deficiencies.

During the inspections, officials found several food safety violations, including cooked food being kept uncovered, repeated use of cooking oil for frying, unhygienic storage of chutneys and sauces, and uncontrolled use of food colours. Several outlets also lacked water and food testing reports and records of milk and raw material purchases.

Other deficiencies included unhygienic aprons and gloves worn by workers, absence of medical fitness records, open dustbins near food preparation areas, dirty floors and inadequate drainage facilities. Officials also found that food products lacked date markings indicating their preparation and expiry dates. Repeated use of cooking oil can increase total polar compounds (TPC), making it unsafe for consumption.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Joint Commissioner (Food) SR Karkale and Assistant Commissioner (Food), Pune Zone II, SI Hashmi. Food Safety Officers PD Magar, SR Ghodke, R Mate, MR Batule and AS Umap were part of the inspection team.

Joint Commissioner (Pune Division) Shrikant Karkale warned that all establishments must strictly comply with food safety regulations and should not resume operations until the prescribed requirements are fulfilled.