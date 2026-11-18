Pune FDA Shuts 6 Eateries On Sinhagad Road, Seizes ₹50 Lakh Edible Oil | Sourced

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune Division, has ordered six eateries at Manikbaug on Sinhagad Road and an unauthorised food centre in Dhankawadi to immediately stop operations over licence violations and unhygienic conditions. In a separate action in Maval, the department seized 20,085 litres of suspected substandard and misbranded edible oil worth ₹50.27 lakh from Avenue Supermarts Limited.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The actions were part of inspections conducted across Pune district to ensure compliance with food safety regulations and prevent the sale of unsafe food to consumers.

Six eateries at Manikbaug ordered to stop operations

The FDA’s Zone 7 team inspected nine food establishments at the Manikbaug food lane on Sinhagad Road on November 17 under the Eat Right Street campaign. Six establishments were issued stop-business notices after inspectors found serious violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and related regulations.

Read Also Pune: Ketan Agarwal Murder Case Hearing Adjourned To December 4 Due To Court Staff Strike

The establishments ordered to stop operations are Nilanga Rice Centre, Puneri Anda Bhurji Centre, Vrindavan Dal Khichadi, Amrut Vadewale, Om Sai Ram Tea Centre Corner and Natural Fresh Juice Centre. All are located opposite Goyal Ganga Building in Manikbaug, Sinhagad Road.

During the inspection, officials found that the establishments were operating without valid FSSAI licences or registrations. Prepared food was kept uncovered and exposed to dust and insects, increasing the risk of contamination. Workers were found wearing dirty aprons and gloves, while medical fitness records were unavailable.

Inspectors also found open garbage bins near food preparation areas, improper wastewater drainage and unhygienic surroundings. The use of colour in prepared food was among the other irregularities observed. The establishments have been directed to rectify the violations and obtain valid licences before resuming operations.

Unlicensed food centre in Dhankawadi shut

The FDA also ordered the immediate closure of M/s Shri Sadguru Shankar Maharaj Annachhatra Samiti, operating near KK Market on Pune-Satara Road in Dhankawadi.

Food Safety Officer KL Sonkambale inspected the establishment, operated by Raju Ramchandra Revade, and found that it did not possess a valid licence or registration under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Serious hygiene deficiencies and violations of Schedule IV, Parts I and II, of the Food Licensing and Registration Regulations, 2011, were also recorded.

The closure order was issued by Assistant Commissioner (Food) and Designated Officer NB Khoshe under Section 18(1)(a) of the Act and Regulation 2.1.14(1), citing public interest and public health concerns.

The establishment has been directed not to resume operations until all deficiencies are rectified and a valid food licence or registration is obtained. Any violation of the closure order may invite penal action under Section 55 of the Act.

The FDA has also clarified that the unauthorised Annachhatra Samiti is not associated with the Shri Sadguru Santvary Yogiraj Shankar Maharaj Samadhi Trust, registered under A-793. The Samadhi Trust holds a valid FDA licence, and its kitchen and prasad distribution arrangements were separately inspected ahead of the Prakat Din celebrations. No deficiencies were found during that inspection. Prasad distribution at the trust continues normally.

₹50.27 lakh edible oil stock seized in Maval

In a major seizure, the FDA’s Pune Division-10 team raided M/s Avenue Supermarts Limited at Gat No. 113, Shed No. 1, Ambee village, Maval taluka, on November 17 and confiscated 20,085 litres of edible oil valued at ₹50,27,893.

The stock was suspected to be substandard and misbranded under food safety laws. Nine samples were collected for laboratory analysis, including refined sunflower oil (Aadhar), physically refined rice bran oil (Fortune), kachi ghani mustard oil (Patanjali), cold-pressed mustard oil and peanut oil (Saffola), along with different pouch, bottle and jar packaging variants.

The action was carried out under the guidance of FDA Vigilance Joint Commissioner Preeti Tipare and Pune Division Joint Commissioner (Food) Shrikant Karakale. Assistant Commissioner DS Salunkhe led the team comprising Food Safety Officers AB Bhise and SS Hake. Intelligence for the operation was gathered by Food Safety Officer Balaji Shinde of the Pune Intelligence Bureau.