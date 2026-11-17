No More Fare Disputes In Pune? Over 60,000 Drivers Register On Bharat Taxi Platform, Including 300 Women | X - IndianTechGuide

Pune: Growing concerns over commissions charged by private ride-hailing platforms and fluctuating fares during peak hours are prompting drivers and commuters to explore alternatives. Bharat Taxi, a cooperative-based ride-hailing platform, has registered more than 60,000 drivers in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad within a few days, including over 300 women, according to the company.

The platform's driver network has grown from around 35,000 to more than 60,000 in a short period. Its zero-commission model, under which drivers can retain their entire ride earnings without paying additional platform charges, is among the key factors behind the response.

For auto-rickshaw and cab drivers, the model offers an alternative to private aggregators, which generally deduct commissions or charge fees for facilitating bookings. Drivers have often raised concerns that such deductions reduce their daily earnings, particularly when they have to account for fuel, vehicle maintenance and other operating expenses.

"Earlier, when we accepted bookings through private aggregator apps, a portion of every ride's earnings went towards commission and other platform charges. With Bharat Taxi, we can retain the full fare earned from a ride. This makes a difference to our daily income, especially when fuel and maintenance costs are rising," said Mahesh Harde, an auto-rickshaw driver in Pune.

Another driver, Raju Bharti, said, "One of the biggest advantages is that there is no commission deduction from our rides. We get better clarity about our earnings instead of losing a portion of every fare to platform charges. Drivers should receive a fair share of what passengers pay."

Passengers Hope to Avoid Fare Disputes

Commuters frequently encounter higher fares during peak hours, adverse weather conditions and periods of heavy demand. Differences between the initially displayed fare and the final amount charged can also lead to disagreements between passengers and drivers.

Bharat Taxi claims to offer a transparent fare structure with fixed per-kilometre rates and no hidden charges, helping passengers know the applicable fare before booking.

Divya Munot, a daily commuter, told FPJ, "Passengers often face confusion over fares, particularly during peak hours when prices on private apps fluctuate. A transparent fare structure helps us know what we are paying before booking. It also reduces arguments between passengers and drivers over the final amount."

Cooperative Model Challenges Private Aggregators

Bharat Taxi was launched through Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited under the Union Ministry of Cooperation to establish a cooperative alternative to privately operated ride-hailing platforms.

Unlike conventional aggregators, the cooperative model aims to give participating drivers a greater share in the platform's operations and earnings. The service, which has already expanded its presence in Mumbai, is now strengthening its network across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

"The transparent fare structure and absence of hidden charges have helped the platform gain a positive response from both drivers and passengers," said Mohit Mitra, Pune city head of Bharat Taxi.

Bharat Taxi: Per-Kilometre Fare Structure

Vehicle category - Fare per km

Auto-rickshaw - ₹18

Hatchback - ₹24

Sedan - ₹25

SUV - ₹31