Pune: Shirur Police Constable Arrested After Fleeing With ₹95,000 Bribe, Case Documents | AI

Pune: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Pune, has arrested a 45-year-old police constable who had allegedly accepted a bribe of ₹95,000 from a complainant in exchange for helping him in a criminal case registered at Shirur Police Station and ensuring that he was not arrested.

The suspect, identified as Satish Nathrao Mundhe, was posted at Shirur Police Station as a police constable. He had allegedly initially demanded ₹1 lakh from the complainant before agreeing to accept ₹95,000 following negotiations.

During a verification operation conducted on Sept 30, 2026, the ACB established that Mundhe had called the complainant to the Takali Haji Police Outpost under Shirur Police Station and demanded ₹1 lakh in the presence of an independent witness. The amount was subsequently negotiated down to ₹95,000.

During the subsequent trap operation, Mundhe allegedly accepted ₹95,000 from the complainant in the presence of witnesses. However, after sensing the presence of the ACB team, he fled the spot with the bribe money and documents related to the criminal case registered against the complainant.

A case was subsequently registered against him at Shirur Police Station under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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After remaining at large, Mundhe was apprehended by the ACB on Nov 16 at around 11.25 am from the Shirur Municipal Council premises. Police Inspector Suhas Hattekar, the investigating officer from the ACB Pune, led the operation.

He was produced before the Special Court (Additional Sessions Judge) in Shirur, which remanded him to police custody until Nov 20. Further investigation into the case is underway.