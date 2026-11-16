Daughter Finds Mother Hacked To Death, Pune Man Gets Life Term | Representational Image

Pune: A routine early-morning phone call that never came led to the discovery of a brutal murder inside a house in Pune's Burkegaon. A 53-year-old man, who killed his wife with an axe over suspicions about her character, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Pune sessions court, with the prosecution relying on his daughter's testimony and DNA evidence to establish his guilt.

Additional Sessions Judge HM Bhosale convicted Babasaheb Maruti Jadhav under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The court also imposed a fine of Rs10,000, with three months' rigorous imprisonment in default.

The murder took place on July 23, 2024. According to the prosecution, Jadhav was addicted to alcohol and frequently harassed his wife, Lakshmi, while under its influence. He also repeatedly questioned her character.

Lakshmi routinely called her daughter Nikita around 4 am to wake her up for work. Both women worked at the same company and travelled together for their early-morning shift. When the call did not come and Lakshmi failed to report for work, Nikita became worried.

After several unsuccessful attempts to contact her mother, Nikita reached her parents' house around 12.30 pm with her husband. The door was locked from inside. When nobody responded to repeated knocks, they forced their way in.

They found Lakshmi lying in a pool of blood with severe injuries to her head, neck and back. A bloodstained axe lay nearby, while Jadhav was sleeping under a blanket in the same room.

When Nikita woke him up, he allegedly admitted that he had killed her mother by attacking her with an axe. Neighbours gathered after hearing her screams and informed the police. Lakshmi was taken to Sassoon Hospital, where she was declared dead.

The post-mortem examination revealed 16 external injuries, including multiple chop and incised wounds. The autopsy surgeon told the court that the injuries were collectively sufficient to cause death in the ordinary course of nature and could have been inflicted with the axe seized during the investigation.

DNA analysis proved crucial to the case. Blood found on Jadhav's shirt matched Lakshmi's DNA profile. Bloodstains on the axe, the deceased's blouse and samples collected from the crime scene also matched her DNA.

The defence questioned the investigation, citing the absence of fingerprints from the axe and door latch, the failure to seize the blanket and the non-collection of CCTV footage from the Gram Panchayat office. It also claimed that Jadhav was outside the house when the murder occurred.

However, the court rejected the defence version, observing that it had failed to establish when Jadhav had allegedly left the house. The court also relied on Nikita's testimony regarding her father's alleged confession, finding her evidence consistent and credible.

Noting that Jadhav and Lakshmi were the only two people inside the house on the night of the murder, the court invoked Section 109 of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023. It observed that the circumstances of his wife's death were especially within his knowledge and that he had failed to provide a satisfactory explanation.

The court termed the assault grave but ruled that the case did not fall under the 'rarest of rare' category warranting the death penalty.