Pune VIDEO: Child Kidnapping Rumours Trigger Panic In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Police Clarify What Really Happened

Child Kidnapping Rumours Trigger Panic In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Police Clarify What Really Happened | Sourced

Pune: Rumours of a child kidnapping gang operating in Moshi, Bhosari and Bhosari MIDC triggered panic across Pimpri-Chinchwad after videos of two men being detained and questioned by residents went viral on social media.

However, a police inquiry established that the two men were not involved in any child kidnapping attempt and had entered a housing society to collect donations.

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The incident took place on Friday (Nov 13) at Shivajiwadi in Moshi village. According to the police, the two men were mistaken for child kidnappers after a woman grew suspicious of their presence in her housing society and alerted the security guard.

Police later identified the men as Anup Kumar and Rocky Kumar, both residents of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. Both men have hearing and speech impairments and were carrying a letter seeking donations.

Police also registered a non-cognisable offence against security guard Laxman Hazare and his friend Prakash Chaskar for allegedly assaulting the two men.

How The Misunderstanding Started

According to Police Inspector (Crime) Bhojraj Misal, Moshi Marshall received a call on Dial 112 on Nov 13. The caller informed the police that residents had detained two individuals near Shivajiwadi on suspicion of kidnapping children.

A police team immediately reached the spot and found the two men tied up with a rope to prevent them from escaping. Since both men were unable to speak, police took them to Ansul Society for further inquiry after learning that the incident had originated there.

During the inquiry, the society's security guard, Satyaprem Sawalaram Sawale, told the police that the two men had entered the premises after registering their entry at the society gate. They had a donation collection letter and were approaching residents for contributions.

However, a woman who did not recognise them became suspicious and informed the watchman. The information was subsequently circulated in the society's WhatsApp groups, following which several residents gathered at the spot.

When resident Umesh Phadtare questioned the two men, he realised that they had hearing and speech impairments. He also shared their photographs in the society's WhatsApp group and informed other members about their condition.

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Two Men Assaulted, Police Register Case

Meanwhile, some society members questioned the security guard about allowing unknown individuals into the premises. Following this, another security guard, Laxman Hazare, and his friend Prakash Chaskar allegedly assaulted the two men and forced them out of the society.

The two men were subsequently taken to the police station along with residents and security staff for questioning.

Police verified their identities, checked the donation collection letter and questioned the people involved. The inquiry established that the men had not attempted to kidnap any children or committed any other untoward act.

Residents and security staff later told the police that the incident had occurred due to a misunderstanding. Videos recorded by people who gathered at the spot were subsequently circulated on social media, fuelling rumours about a child-lifting gang operating in the area.

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Viral Videos Fuel Child Kidnapping Fears

The incident has caused concern among residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad, particularly as it comes months after a similar child kidnapping scare in the Kiwale area, where a woman was found and a child was rescued.

The latest videos from Moshi and surrounding areas led to claims on social media that a gang targeting children was operating in the region. However, police clarified that the Moshi incident was a case of mistaken suspicion and that the two men were not child kidnappers.