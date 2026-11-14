Pune FDA Suspends Licences Of Vaishali, Rupali Restaurants On FC Road Over Food Safety Violations

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Pune division has suspended the food business licences of two prominent restaurants on Fergusson College (FC) Road, Hotel Vaishali and Rupali Restaurant, with immediate effect after inspections revealed serious violations of food safety standards.

The action was taken under the Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra campaign initiated by Tukaram Mundhe, in the interest of public health. The establishments have been barred from carrying out any food business, including dine-in sales, takeaway and home delivery, until they rectify all violations and obtain written permission from the department.

Hotel Vaishali Scores 58 Out Of 98 In FDA Inspection

An inspection of Hotel Vaishali, located at 1218, FC Road, Shivajinagar, was conducted on November 13, 2026, by Food Safety Officer Ajinkya Subhash Umap. The restaurant scored just 58 out of 98 marks and was categorised as ‘Non-Compliance’.

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The inspection revealed serious hygiene and food handling lapses. Due to inadequate kitchen space, a freezer used to store raw materials was placed next to the women’s washroom, while the griddle used to prepare dosas and uttapams was located adjacent to the men’s washroom. Washed utensils were also found on a table outside the washroom.

According to the FDA, boiled potatoes, cooked rice and other prepared food items were stored in an open corridor, while idli and dosa batter was being prepared in an exposed and unsafe area. Raw cut vegetables were found placed directly above prepared food, posing a risk of cross-contamination.

FDA Finds Missing Pest-Proof Doors, Temperature Records At Vaishali

The FDA also found the absence of pest-proof doors in the kitchen, temperature records and an updated drinking water test report. No valid FoSTaC-trained supervisor was present during the inspection.

Despite an earlier inspection and improvement notice in June 2026, serious violations persisted. Assistant Commissioner (Food) Syed Imran Hashmi subsequently ordered the immediate suspension of the restaurant’s licence (No. 11524035000395).

Rupali Restaurant's Kitchen Found Exposed To Dust, Dirt And Insects

A separate inspection of Rupali Restaurant, located at 1227/2, FC Road, Shivajinagar, was conducted on November 13 by Food Safety Officer A D Zanjurne. Following a hearing, its licence was suspended on the same day.

The inspection found that the restaurant’s open and unsecured kitchen was vulnerable to dust, dirt and insects. Waterlogging, inadequate cleaning and improper waste management were also reported.

FDA Flags Improper Food Storage And Missing Safety Records At Rupali

Raw materials, semi-processed and prepared food items were found stored without proper covering, labelling or ‘Use By’ dates. The establishment had also failed to maintain segregation between raw and cooked food, temperature-control records, a Food Safety Management System (FSMS) plan, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and FoSTaC training records.

The action was taken under the guidance of Joint Commissioner Pune division, Shrikant R Karkale and on the orders of Designated Officer and Assistant Commissioner (Food) Syed Imran Hashmi.

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