Thane Crime: Mumbra Police, FDA Bust Fake Ghee Manufacturing Unit In Veer Savarkar Nagar; Seize 58 Kg Of Adulterated Stock

Authorities have launched an investigation to trace the supply chain and identify retailers who may have been linked to the alleged counterfeit ghee operation | File Photo

Thane, November 11, 2026: In a major crackdown against food adulterators targeting public health ahead of the festive season, the Mumbra Police, in a joint operation with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), raided a flat in Veer Savarkar Nagar and seized 58 kilograms of counterfeit ghee.

The illicit operation involved manufacturing fake ghee by blending hydrogenated vegetable fat (vanaspati) and palm oil. The trader involved, identified as 55-year-old Manoj Sahu, has been taken into custody.

Operation Details

According to police reports, on November 6, officers from the Mumbra Police Station’s Anti-Narcotics Cell were on routine patrol when Police Constable Navnath Thorve received confidential intelligence indicating that fake ghee was being processed in a residential flat at Veer Savarkar Nagar. Recognising the gravity of the threat, law enforcement officials immediately coordinated with FDA authorities.

A joint inspection team subsequently raided the premises, uncovering manufacturing materials and equipment. Preliminary investigations confirmed that the suspects were mixing vanaspati and palm oil to replicate pure ghee. Authorities confiscated 58 kilograms of the adulterated product from the site.

During preliminary questioning, Sahu reportedly confessed that the stock was prepared for commercial distribution. A formal case has been registered against him at the Mumbra Police Station.

Ongoing Investigation

Investigators are currently probing whether the accused has previously distributed counterfeit products in local markets. Authorities are also tracing the supply chain to identify which retail shops and businesses were slated to receive the seized inventory, while determining the total volume sold prior to the raid.

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This incident highlights ongoing concerns regarding food safety and consumer protection during peak festive demand.

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