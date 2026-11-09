Pune: 76 Fire Incidents Reported In 24 Hours During Diwali In Pimpri Chinchwad | Representative image (AI-generated)

Pimpri Chinchwad: While the city celebrated Diwali with lights and fireworks, fire brigade personnel battled fires to ensure the safety of citizens. On Sunday, the day of Lakshmi Pujan, as many as 76 fire incidents were reported across the city due to fireworks.

However, meticulous planning and prompt action by the Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Brigade helped bring all the fires under control without any major mishap. No injuries or loss of life were reported.

According to Deputy Commissioner of the Fire Department Venkatesh Durvas, the fire brigade had made extensive preparations to prevent untoward incidents during Diwali. Apart from the city's 10 regular fire stations, the department deployed fire engines with adequate personnel at 12 strategic locations identified as sensitive or crowded.

A total of 42 vehicles and 250 officers and staff members were kept ready round-the-clock for the operation. Fire brigade teams reached the affected locations within minutes of receiving emergency calls and brought the fires under control.

Of the 76 fire incidents reported during the day, the highest number, 50, involved fires in open fields, dry grass, garbage and trees. Fires were reported in flats, houses and shops at 20 locations, while the remaining six incidents involved flex banners, vehicles, towers and compounds.

The 76 emergency calls kept fire brigade personnel busy throughout the day. However, the teams responded promptly and brought the situation under control at each location.

Fire brigade personnel remained on duty throughout the celebrations, staying away from their families to respond to emergencies. Their prompt response and alertness helped avert major mishaps, drawing appreciation from citizens for their efforts.