WATCH: 94 Fire Incidents Across Pune During Diwali, 50 In Pimpri-Chinchwad

94 Fire Incidents Across Pune During Diwali, 50 In Pimpri-Chinchwad | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Fire Brigade received a total of 94 fire-related emergency calls between 3 pm on Lakshmi Pujan day and 7 am the following morning, with firecrackers suspected to be the cause of the incidents. No injuries or loss of life were reported.

The fire incidents were reported from several parts of Pune, including Kondhwa, Kharadi, Kothrud, Hadapsar, Baner, Aundh, Dhayari, Sinhagad Road, Yerawada, Wanowrie and Sadashiv Peth, among others.

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According to the fire brigade's records, the incidents involved fires in residential buildings, flats, galleries, terraces, shops, warehouses, vehicles, trees, garbage and open grassy areas. The fire brigade also received several calls regarding fires involving cables, electrical distribution panels and temporary structures.

Among the notable incidents, fires were reported in a warehouse in Fursungi, shops in Kharadi and Mangalwar Peth, flats in Kharadi, Viman Nagar and Kondhwa, and a warehouse in Ambegaon. Fires were also reported near Dagdusheth Temple, City Pride on Satara Road and the Ganesh Peth fish market.

Several incidents involved dry grass, trees and garbage catching fire in open spaces across the city. Areas such as Dhayari, Pashan, Katraj, Tingre Nagar, Kondhwa and Balewadi reported multiple such incidents.

The fire brigade responded to emergency calls throughout the period. Despite the high number of incidents during the Diwali celebrations, the absence of casualties provided some relief to the authorities.

50 Fire Incidents Reported In Pimpri Chinchwad On Lakshmi Pujan

As many as 50 fire incidents were reported in the industrial city of Pimpri Chinchwad on Sunday (Nov 8) due to firecrackers burst on the occasion of Lakshmi Pujan. These included minor fires involving trees, grass and houses.

Lakshmi Pujan is considered the most important day of Diwali. Every year, fire incidents occur in the city due to firecrackers on Lakshmi Pujan night. In view of the festival, the Municipal Corporation's Fire Department maintained a 24-hour vigil with 250 personnel, 20 large fire engines and patrolling vehicles.

A large number of firecrackers were burst across the city on Sunday evening. Burning firecrackers falling on trees, grass and houses triggered fires at several locations. By 11 pm, the fire department had registered 50 incidents across various parts of the city.

Firefighters from the Municipal Corporation's Fire Department rushed to the spots and brought the fires under control. No major damage was reported in these incidents.