Pune Diwali Shopping Theft: Women Lose Over ₹1.11 Lakh In Three Bag-Cutting Incidents Within Six Days | Representational Image (AI-Generated)

Pune: With markets witnessing heavy crowds during Diwali shopping, thieves have been targeting women in busy shopping areas across Pune. In three separate incidents within six days, thieves stole more than ₹1.11 lakh in cash from women's bags in Shanipar and Tulsibaug.

In the latest incident, a 50-year-old woman lost ₹90,000 after thieves allegedly cut her bag with a cutter while she was shopping at Tulsibaug on Nov 6. The incident took place around 2.30 pm.

The woman, who lives in the Tadiwala Road area near Pune Railway Station, had visited Tulsibaug for Diwali shopping. Taking advantage of the crowd, the thieves cut her bag and stole the cash. Vishrambaug police have registered a case, and Head Constable Surve is investigating it.

On Nov 1, thieves allegedly stole ₹7,000 from a woman's bag at Shanipar Chowk and ₹14,788 from another woman's bag at Tulsibaug. Both incidents were reported to Vishrambaug police.

The three cases involve a total loss of ₹1,11,788. The incidents have raised concerns about the safety of shoppers in Pune's crowded markets during the festive season.

Woman loses gold chain worth ₹70,000 near Mandai

Apart from bag-cutting thefts, women have also been targeted by chain snatchers in central Pune.

Police arrested Faizal Naushad Momin, 27, a resident of Galaxy Apartment in Kondhwa, on suspicion of snatching a gold chain worth ₹70,000 from a woman who was shopping near Mahatma Phule Mandai.

Meanwhile, two more women were reportedly targeted by jewellery thieves in the Shanipar and Tulsibaug areas.

Chain snatchers riding motorcycles allegedly target women, particularly elderly women, and flee after snatching their mangalsutras, gold chains and other jewellery. The police have appealed to women to avoid wearing expensive jewellery while visiting crowded places.

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Police step up security in crowded markets

Pune Police have been carrying out patrolling and nakabandi in crowded areas to prevent thefts and chain-snatching incidents. Police personnel and Crime Branch teams have also been deployed in major shopping areas, including Tulsibaug, Laxmi Road, Kumthekar Road, Shanipar and Mahatma Phule Mandai.

The police have appealed to shoppers to remain alert, avoid carrying large amounts of cash and keep their valuables secure while shopping.

Traders in Tulsibaug had raised concerns about thefts in the market during crowded weekends. At a meeting with police officials last year, traders flagged incidents of theft and alleged that some miscreants were cutting CCTV camera and loudspeaker wires to avoid surveillance.

Police assured increased patrolling, including the deployment of women personnel, and advised traders to install CCTV cameras covering roadside areas.

Despite these measures, the recent incidents have once again brought the security of shoppers in Pune's crowded markets into focus.