Pune Shocker! Man Kills Friend, Cuts Off Both Legs; SIM Card Holder Leads Pimpri-Chinchwad Police To Accused | WATCH

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Arrest Man Who Killed Friend, Cut Off Both Legs | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A SIM card holder found in a sack containing two severed human legs helped Sangvi police solve a murder case in Pimple Gurav within 12 hours.

The police arrested the victim's friend, Vishnu alias Pinta Kumbhar, after finding the rest of the body inside his house.

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The victim has been identified as Anil Khade. Preliminary investigations suggest that Kumbhar allegedly killed Khade following a dispute while the two were drinking alcohol.

The suspect allegedly attacked him with a sickle and an iron rod before severing both his legs and dumping them in a garbage heap.

The incident came to light on Saturday (Nov 7) after the police received a call on emergency helpline 112 about two human legs found in a garbage dump at Lane Number 3 in Pimple Gurav.

Speaking to the media, Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Koli, in charge of Sangvi Police Station, said municipal corporation garbage collection workers found the legs inside a plastic sack while clearing the garbage.

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SIM Card Holder Becomes Crucial Clue

The police initially suspected that the legs belonged to a man. They searched the surrounding area to check whether other body parts had been dumped nearby. A dog squad was also called in but could not provide any significant assistance.

During a closer inspection of the sack, the police found the outer cover of a SIM card with a mobile number printed on it. The number was registered in the name of a contractor.

When questioned, the contractor told the police that he had given the SIM card to his worker, Anil Khade.

Koli said that the police then traced Khade's family members, including his wife and son. However, they could not immediately identify the severed legs. Khade had reportedly been living away from his family for the past two years and was known to move around frequently.

The police later found a photograph of Khade on his son's mobile phone. The photograph showed him lying down after consuming alcohol, with his legs visible.

The police compared the legs in the photograph with the recovered body parts and found an estimated 80% similarity. However, Koli said this was not legally conclusive evidence of the victim's identity.

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Police Find Rest of Body Inside Friend's House

As the investigation progressed, the police began questioning Khade's friends to trace his whereabouts. One of them told the police that Khade usually stayed with Kumbhar.

The police then located Kumbhar's house. When police personnel approached the house, they noticed a foul smell coming from inside. Looking through a window, they spotted what appeared to be a body.

The police broke the lock and entered the house. They found Khade's body with both legs severed.

According to Koli, the victim had sustained a major head injury. Preliminary investigations suggest that he was first hit on the head and later attacked with a koyta and an iron rod.

Dispute While Drinking Alcohol Suspected

The police suspect that the murder took place following a dispute between the two friends while they were consuming alcohol.

Koli said both Khade and Kumbhar were addicted to alcohol. They had reportedly sat together to drink when an argument broke out, eventually leading to the murder.

Further investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events and the circumstances surrounding the murder.