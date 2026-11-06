Pune Sees 62% Surge In Electric Vehicle Registrations During Festive Period | Pixabay

Pune: Electric vehicle (EV) registrations in Pune have witnessed a significant increase, even as overall new vehicle registrations declined during the festive period compared with the corresponding period last year.

According to Regional Transport Office (RTO) data, a total of 13,889 new vehicles were registered between October 27 and November 5, 2026, compared with 16,582 registrations between October 9 and October 18, 2025, marking a decline of around 16.2%.

However, EV registrations increased substantially, rising from 1,490 during the corresponding period in 2025 to 2,420 in 2026. This represents a growth of nearly 62.4%.

Electric two-wheelers accounted for the largest share of EV registrations. A total of 1,899 electric motorcycles and scooters were registered during the latest 10-day period, compared with 1,089 during the corresponding period last year.

Electric car registrations also increased, rising from 350 to 429. Similarly, electric auto-rickshaw registrations went up from 14 to 22, while registrations of electric goods carriers increased from 30 to 42. Electric tourist taxi registrations also recorded a rise, reaching 27 during the latest period.

The data indicates that while overall vehicle registrations have declined, the adoption of electric vehicles is gaining momentum, particularly in the two-wheeler and four-wheeler segments.

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Total vehicle registrations - 13,889

EV registrations - 2,420

Electric two-wheelers - 1,899

Electric cars - 429

Electric auto-rickshaws - 22

Electric goods carriers - 42

Electric tourist taxis - 27