Pune: Cyclists Can Now Carry Bicycles On Pink Line Metro After Operator Withdraws Ban | AI

Pune: Passengers can now carry bicycles on Pune Metro's Pink Line after operator Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL) withdrew its initial restriction following objections from commuters. The decision allows cyclists to take their bicycles on trains operating along the 23.2-km Maan-Civil Court corridor, improving options for last-mile connectivity.

The operator had announced a ban on bicycles inside metro coaches on the second day of passenger services. However, the restriction faced criticism on social media, with commuters questioning why bicycles were not permitted when Maha Metro already allows them on its two existing lines.

PITCMRL later revised its decision, citing commuter demand and the need to encourage sustainable transport. Mitul Jhaveri, Chief Financial Officer of the Pink Line operator, said the initial restriction was based on an assessment of passenger demand and operational requirements.

He said the operator had expected only around 10 passengers to carry bicycles and had initially prioritised the convenience of regular commuters. Following further evaluation, the management decided to allow bicycles, considering their limited numbers.

Cyclists had also pointed out that the facility would help passengers travelling between metro stations, residential areas and workplaces. The move could particularly benefit people visiting the Balewadi Sports Complex. Regular cyclist Amin Sheikh also questioned the restriction, stating that Maha Metro already provides this facility.

Maha Metro introduced bicycle carriage as part of its efforts to improve connectivity between different modes of transport. In 2021, officials demonstrated the facility by carrying bicycles between Phugewadi and Sant Tukaram Nagar stations. Its guidelines allow passengers to carry cycles by hand in any coach, provided they do not block movement or inconvenience fellow commuters.

The Pink Line operator's revised decision brings its bicycle policy in line with this existing practice on Pune's metro network. Passengers carrying cycles will have to ensure that they do not obstruct other commuters.