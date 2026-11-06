FPJ Exclusive: Green Card Holders, British Citizens Cannot Remain On India's Voter List, Says Pune Deputy Collector Meenal Kalaskar | FPJ Photo

Pune: Pune has seen nearly 28 lakh names missing from its electoral roll during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), bringing the voter count from around 90 lakh to 62 lakh in the draft list published on August 31. While the exercise has raised concerns over voter deletions, duplicate entries, documentation and notices, the district election machinery says it is working to verify every eligible voter before the final electoral roll is published on November 30. With 13.85 lakh voters identified under the no-mapping and anomaly categories, and over one lakh applications received for fresh enrolment, the exercise has become a crucial test of the accuracy and inclusiveness of the electoral process.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Pune District Deputy Collector and Deputy Election Officer Meenal Kalaskar explains the progress of SIR, the challenges faced by voters and Booth Level Officers (BLOs), the difference between SIR and Special Summary Revision (SSR), and why citizens must ensure their names remain on the electoral roll.

Q: Pune district's SIR exercise has raised several questions, particularly regarding voter deletions and eligibility. Where does Pune stand today, and how much of the process has been completed?

A: Before the SIR began, Pune district had nearly 90 lakh voters. Following the exercise, 62 lakh names were included in the draft electoral roll published on August 31. This means nearly 28 lakh names were not included in the initial draft.

These include deceased voters, duplicate entries and people who have acquired foreign citizenship. We have been working for the past three years to identify deceased voters. We collected death records from Pune Municipal Corporation, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and the Zilla Parishad for rural areas. Our teams verify these records, visit families and ask relatives to submit Form 7 for deletion.

Similarly, we are identifying duplicate entries. For instance, if someone's name appears in both Kothrud and Khadakwasla, but they are currently residing in Kothrud, we ask them to retain their name at one location. However, if an eligible Indian citizen aged 18 or above finds their name missing, they can still apply through Form 6.

Q: How many voters have been issued notices, and what is the status of the claims and objections process?

A: We identified two major categories after publishing the draft roll: no-mapping cases and anomalies. No-mapping refers to voters who submitted their enumeration forms but could not provide their 2002 electoral roll details.

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Anomalies include discrepancies such as incorrect names or unusual age differences between family members. For example, if two siblings have an age difference of just five months, it raises a verification concern.

We identified nearly 6.5 lakh anomaly cases and 6.25 lakh no-mapping cases. Notices were issued to around 13.85 lakh voters. Our BLOs are visiting households and helping people trace their 2002 electoral roll details through available records and digital systems.

Our objective is to ensure that every eligible voter whose name appears in the draft roll also makes it to the final roll. Nearly 95% of the cases have progressed towards finalisation. The remaining 5% largely involve people whom our teams have been unable to contact despite repeated attempts.

Q: What happens when voters cannot be contacted, particularly those who have moved abroad or are no longer residing in Pune?

A: We have encountered cases in Deccan, Shivajinagar and Kothrud where flats have remained locked for 22 to 23 years. The owners are believed to be residing abroad, and we have been unable to establish contact with them. Our BLOs are making continuous efforts, sending notices and trying to obtain their contact details through housing society chairpersons and election ambassadors appointed by the Election Commission of India.

If we cannot establish contact or obtain the required information despite these efforts, their names may have to be deleted. At the same time, we are equally focused on adding eligible voters.

Q: There was a delay in enrolling young voters due to software-related issues. How has the district addressed this, and what are the latest Form 6, 7 and 8 figures?

A: We have conducted enrolment camps in nearly 200 colleges. We also introduced a student-led initiative under which students are not only filling out their own forms but also helping others complete their online applications.

So far, we have enrolled nearly 56,000 new voters aged 18 and 19. These are our Gen Z voters, and they are very enthusiastic about participating in the upcoming elections.

Since September 1, we have received nearly 1.07 lakh Form 6 applications for fresh enrolment, including these 56,000 young voters. We have also received around 7,000 Form 7 applications for deletion and approximately 23,000 Form 8 applications, largely relating to corrections, name changes and changes of address.

Q: What are the biggest difficulties voters face while submitting documents? Is an Aadhaar card sufficient for verification?

A: There are no major difficulties with the online process. However, some people believe that submitting their Aadhaar card is sufficient, which is not the case. Aadhaar is primarily used for identity verification, including facial recognition and biometric identification. It is not proof of date of birth or citizenship.

We recently had an 80-year-old woman whose son approached us because she did not have an Aadhaar card and her name was missing from the electoral roll. She had a PAN card and a birth certificate. After examining the documents, we were able to enrol her.

My request to voters is to submit appropriate supporting documents along with Aadhaar so that the Electoral Registration Officer can verify their eligibility with confidence.

Q: What challenges are BLOs facing on the ground?

A: Pune has 8,424 BLOs, the highest number in Maharashtra. Our BLOs are doing commendable work while managing their regular responsibilities as teachers and government employees. There may be a few who feel frustrated about being assigned additional duties, but overall, they are performing well.

One major difficulty is that voters sometimes refuse to provide documents beyond Aadhaar. Some even tell BLOs to either complete the process themselves or delete their names. This is not how the system works. Voters must cooperate and provide the necessary information. People may not realise the importance of the electoral roll until election time, but voting is a fundamental democratic right, and having one's name on the list is essential.

Q: What is the difference between SIR and the Special Summary Revision (SSR) that will follow it?

A: SIR is a comprehensive exercise to prepare a fresh electoral roll. We have undertaken the process of verifying existing voters, identifying deceased and duplicate entries, and adding eligible voters. The exercise also uses the 2002 electoral roll as a reference for mapping.

Once the final SIR roll is published on November 30, the SSR process will begin. SSR is a summary revision in which additions and deletions are made through supplementary lists. It is essentially a process of continuously updating the main electoral roll rather than preparing an entirely new roll.

Q: What is the status of third-gender voter enrolment in Pune district?

A: We have a dedicated nodal officer, District Social Welfare Officer Vishal Londhe, who maintains good communication with the third-gender community. Special voter registration camps have recently been organised, through which we collected around 50 to 52 forms.

The draft electoral roll has 343 third-gender voters among the 62 lakh electors. We are continuing our efforts to increase their enrolment. Individuals can choose whether they wish to register as male, female or third gender.

Q: There have been protests and criticism across the country against the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commission's functioning and the SIR exercise. How do you respond to these concerns?

A: I am a very small officer compared to the authorities at the national level, but I would like to point out that this is not the first SIR. This is the ninth such exercise, and eight have been conducted previously.

If we are removing the names of deceased voters, duplicate entries and those who are no longer eligible under the law, I do not think we are doing anything wrong. Why should the name of someone who has been deceased for 15 years remain on the electoral roll? Similarly, a person's name should not appear in multiple constituencies. Under the Registration of Electors Rules, a voter must be registered at only one place.

Our intention is to ensure that the electoral roll is accurate and contains eligible voters.

Q: What is your message to voters who are worried about their names being deleted, and what should they do before the November 13 deadline?

A: I appeal to every voter to check their name and complete the enrolment process by November 13. Do not panic if you are temporarily staying abroad or away from your registered address. Even after the final roll is published on November 30, the SSR process will allow continuous updating.

The online system will remain closed for fresh applications from November 13 to November 30, but applications can be submitted again from December 1, both online and offline.

My message is simple: do not believe rumours or misleading information. Ensure that your name is on the electoral roll, submit the required documents and cooperate with the BLOs. Every eligible citizen must exercise their right to vote, and that begins with ensuring their name is on the voters' list.