Pune Airport: Customs Seizes Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹3.72 Crore Hidden In Food Packets, Bangkok Passenger Arrested |

Continuing its crusade against the drug traffickers, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) and Airport Batch Officers, Pune Customs, intercepted an Indian national arriving from Bangkok at Pune International Airport on the evening of 04.11.2026. The passenger, who arrived via Air India Express flight IX-291, was intercepted based on passenger profiling and suspicious scanning of check-in baggage.

Drugs Concealed In Packets Labelled As Freeze-Dried Durian

Following statutory procedures under the NDPS Act, 1985, the officers carried out a detailed examination of the passenger's luggage. A novel modus operandi was unearthed during the search of the check-in trolley bag, where the passenger attempted to conceal illicit narcotics under the guise of commercial food items. The contraband was hidden amidst packets of noodles, packaged inside 09 rectangular silver-coloured packets bearing retail labels of "Freeze Dried Monthong Durian," each further lined with two layers of vacuum-sealed black polythene to mask detection.

Upon opening the packets, yellowish-green dried floral tops emitting a strong pungent odour were discovered. Preliminary testing using the Narcotic Drug Field Testing Kit confirmed the substance to be positive for Marijuana/Ganja (Hydroponic Weed).

The entire consignment of Hydroponic Weed, weighing 10.642 kilograms with an estimated market value of Rs. 3.72 Crore has been seized along with packing materials under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The passenger was arrested and produced before the Judicial Magistrate. The accused has been granted judicial custody till 18th November by the Court. Further investigation is underway to bust the illicit syndicate involved in this smuggling attempt. Pune Customs continues vigil against the smuggling of contraband substances and drugs.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/