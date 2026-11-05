Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Issues 428 Show Cause, 44 Stop-Work Notices To Construction Sites In October |

Mumbai: Taking stringent actions against construction sites not following air pollution mitigation guidelines, the BMC has issued 428 show cause notices and 44 stop work notices from October 1 to 31.

Ghatkopar Records Highest Show Cause Notices At 105

Of the total notices, maximum 105 Show Cause notices are issued in N ward (Ghatkopar), followed by R-North ward (Dahisar) with 54 notices, T ward (Mulund) with 52 notices and G-South ward (Worli-Lower Parel) with 48 notices.

While maximum of nine Stop Works are issued in K-South ward (Andheri - Vile Parle East), followed by R-Central (Borivali) with eight, and D (Malabar Hill-Tardeo) and K-North ward (Jogeshwari East-Marol) with four each.

BMC Steps Up Construction Site Inspections Following Bombay High Court Directions

The sites include public and private construction sites, including public infrastructure projects. Mumbai has total 3200 active construction sites.

As per the Bombay High Court directions, the BMC has stepped up it's air pollution control action plan in Mumbai. Dust arising from construction and demolition sites are major contributors for air pollution, thus mitigation measures at the construction sites play crucial role in controlling city's air quality index (AQI).

Violators Given Seven Days To Comply Before Stop-Work Action

A senior officer from BMC Environment department said that the flying squads across 26 administrative wards are conducting on ground site visits on daily basis. "Show cause notices are issues to construction sites which are found violating norms and are given seven days time for compliance. In second visit, if the compliances are not met, Stop work is issued on site. The developer/site manager then needs to inform that all compliances are met, following which after a visit, work is allowed to resume."

The officer also said since areas like Bhandup and Bandra Kurla complex are consistently recording poor AQI, directions are given for deep cleaning. "The AQI at Bhandup is poor due to excessive public infrastructure projects like bridges. While at Bandra Kurla complex, vehicular traffic congestion is more of a contributor to poor AQI."

The BMC has manded following 28-point guidelines for air pollution mitigation on construction sites. Some of the guidelines include- Construction projects having height more than 70 metres should have at least 35 fect high tin/metal sheets erected, all buildings under construction/demolition shall be compulsorily enclosed by green cloth /jute sheet/tarpaulin from all sides, water fogging during loading and unloading, water sprinklers on debris, CCTV cameras of construction and peripheral work sites, installing sensor based air quality monitors, all the BMC worksites like bridges, flyovers and metro works shall have barricading of 25 feet among others.

Meanwhile on Thursday, the overall AQI of Mumbai was 107. As per central pollution control board data, the areas with poorest AQI were- Borivali East (178), Kurla (158), Bandra Kurla complex (138), Mazgaon (122) and Worli (121).

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