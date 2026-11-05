Pune Airport Customs Seize 10.6 Kg Of Hydroponic Cannabis Worth ₹3.72 Crore In Major Drug Bust | File Pic

Pune: Pune Customs officials have seized 10.642 kg of hydroponic weed, worth an estimated Rs 3.72 crore, from a passenger arriving from Bangkok at Pune International Airport. The passenger was arrested after customs officials uncovered an unusual method of concealing the contraband inside packets labelled as freeze-dried durian and hidden among food items in his check-in baggage.

Passenger Intercepted After Baggage Screening

According to Pune Customs, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) and Airport Batch intercepted the Indian passenger on the evening of November 4. He had arrived on Air India Express flight IX-291 from Bangkok. The passenger was intercepted following profiling and suspicious findings during the scanning of his check-in baggage.

During a detailed examination of his luggage, officials discovered nine rectangular, silver-coloured packets bearing retail labels of 'Freeze Dried Monthong Durian'. The packets were concealed among noodle packets to make them appear like regular food products.

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Each packet was further covered with two layers of vacuum-sealed black polythene, apparently to prevent the contents from being detected. However, upon opening the packets, officials found yellowish-green dried floral material emitting a strong pungent smell.

Hydroponic Weed Worth Rs 3.72 Crore Seized

A preliminary examination using a Narcotic Drug Field Testing Kit confirmed that the substance was marijuana (ganja), specifically hydroponic weed. The entire consignment, weighing 10.642 kg and valued at approximately Rs 3.72 crore, was seized along with the packaging material under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

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Passenger Arrested, Smuggling Probe Underway

The passenger was subsequently arrested and produced before a Judicial Magistrate, who remanded him to judicial custody until November 18.

Further investigation is underway to identify and track down the smuggling network involved in the operation. Pune Customs officials said they were maintaining strict surveillance to prevent the smuggling of narcotic substances through the airport.