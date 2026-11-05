Mumbai Customs Probe International Drug Network After Seizing 845 Grams Of Hydroponic Weed At Airport | Representational Image

Mumbai: The elite Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Airport Customs at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI) has arrested a 27-year-old man from Karnataka for allegedly smuggling premium-grade hydroponic weed from Bangkok into India.

The accused, identified as Sheikh Mohammed Shimman, was apprehended in the early hours of Wednesday following a successful spot-profiling operation by alert customs officials. According to senior Customs authorities, Shimman was intercepted at approximately 12:10 am, just near the exit gate of the international arrival hall.

Customs Officers Discover Concealed Hydroponic Weed

Acting on strong suspicion, AIU officers subjected the passenger to a rigorous baggage examination. The search led to the discovery of a concealed airtight pouch stashed alongside a few clothes inside his luggage. The pouch contained 845 grams of high-quality hydroponic weed, a potent narcotic substance strictly regulated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Accused Admits Smuggling For Quick Money

Following the seizure, Shimman was served with formal summons, and his voluntary statement was recorded under the provisions of the law. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, admitting he was fully aware of the legal consequences. He stated that he knew smuggling ganja or hydroponic weed into India attracts stringent punishment under prevailing laws, but confessed that he indulged in the illegal act to earn quick and easy money.

Customs Probe Wider Drug Trafficking Network

Customs officials have placed Shimman under arrest and are currently probing deeper into the international supply chain. Authorities suspect that he is part of a larger, well-entrenched drug trafficking syndicate operating across borders.

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"The preliminary investigation carried out so far in accordance with law and the statement tendered by the accused disclose the involvement of other persons who are yet to be identified and traced," a Customs officer stated. "As the investigation in the case is at a very preliminary stage, active efforts are being made to identify and apprehend his associates and other key players connected with the offence."

Accused Granted Bail By Court

Advocates Arun Gupta and Ashish Singh argued for the accused in the court, following which he was granted bail.

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