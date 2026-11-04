Navi Mumbai Police Detain Fourth Woman In Drug Trade Crackdown; Turbhe Accused Booked Under PIT-NDPS Act

Navi Mumbai Police have intensified preventive detention action against alleged habitual offenders involved in the narcotics trade | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, November 4, 2026: In the third case of preventive detention under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act against those allegedly involved in the drug trade, the Navi Mumbai Police have detained a woman from Turbhe.

The latest action, taken on Tuesday, is part of a wider crackdown in which four women from Turbhe, Rabale, Nerul and Panvel have been detained under different laws, including the NDPS Act, and lodged in prisons across Maharashtra.

The latest accused, identified as Naseem Bano alias Lali Gani Shaikh, a resident of Hanuman Nagar at Turbhe Naka, was detained under the PIT-NDPS Act on Tuesday and lodged at Pune Central Prison. Five cases have been registered against her under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Five NDPS Cases Registered Against Woman

According to the police, despite multiple cases being registered against her, she allegedly continued selling ganja in the Turbhe Naka area. Following this, preventive detention proceedings were initiated against her under the PIT-NDPS Act.

Four Women Detained In Drug Crackdown

The action against the four women began in September 2025, when Shantabai Karandekar from Rabale was detained under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and lodged at Aadharwadi Prison.

In September 2026, action was taken against Rani Joseph from Panvel, who was placed under preventive detention and lodged at Taloja Central Prison.

On October 30, 2026, Sitabai Ingle from Nerul was detained under the PIT-NDPS Act and lodged at Nashik Central Prison. The action against Naseem Bano on November 3 marks the third preventive detention under the PIT-NDPS Act among the four women.

Police Warn Habitual Drug Offenders

Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigade said the police were taking stringent action against habitual offenders involved in the narcotics trade.

"These women were allegedly continuing their illegal activities despite cases being registered against them. Preventive detention has been initiated to curb their activities and prevent them from continuing to operate in the drug trade," he said.

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The latest action was carried out by a team led by Senior Police Inspectors Sunil Shinde and Sandeep Nigade, along with Assistant Police Inspector Nilesh Dhumal, Police Sub-Inspector Jagtap and police personnel Rathod and Maruti Shinde, under the guidance of senior police officials.

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