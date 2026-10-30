Navi Mumbai Police Arrest 2 Nigerian Nationals, Seize Drugs Worth ₹2.20 Crore In Diva-Mumbra

Two Nigerian nationals arrested as police recover mephedrone and cocaine in a major anti-narcotics operation | File Photo

Thane, October 30, 2026: In a major targeted operation in the Diva-Mumbra belt, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Navi Mumbai Police, in active coordination with the local Mumbra Police, intercepted an illicit drug syndicate and seized contraband worth ₹2.20 crore.

The raid led to the arrest of two Nigerian nationals, identified as 45-year-old Akuba Kenneth and 47-year-old Sunday Ishik, both of whom were residing locally in the Diva area of Thane district. Police recovered 2.018 kg of Mephedrone (MD), 316.5 grams of Cocaine and six mobile phones during the operation.

Investigation Traces Drug Supply Network

The legal action stems from an earlier case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, at the Taloja Police Station under the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate.

The initial case was registered following the arrest of a foreign national, Ani Ikechukwu Darlington, in Taloja, where contraband worth ₹3.57 crore was seized.

While examining the primary case at Taloja Police Station, investigators uncovered vital digital footprints, call logs and financial transaction links pointing directly to suspects operating out of the neighbouring Diva-Mumbra region.

Eight Arrested In Connection With FIR

Acting on these investigative leads, a specialised tactical unit led by Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigade, comprising five police officers and 20 personnel, laid a strategic trap across the Diva-Mumbra precinct to apprehend both foreign nationals.

Officials stated that the investigation has expanded to trace both backward and forward supply linkages, taking the total number of arrests under the registered FIR to eight individuals, including five foreign nationals and three Indian accomplices.

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Action Against Property Owners

In tandem with the NDPS charges, authorities are enforcing strict compliance under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against local property owners for failure to submit the required Foreigners' Regional Registration Office (FRRO) C-Form details for foreign tenants residing in the area.

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