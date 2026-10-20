Thane Crime: Mumbra Police Seize Narcotics Worth ₹30 Crore In 10-Month Anti-Drug Crackdown, Take Action Against Hundreds

Mumbra Police have intensified anti-narcotics operations across Mumbra and Diva, seizing drugs worth ₹30 crore and taking action against alleged offenders | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, October 20, 2026: In a major crackdown on drug peddling and substance abuse, Mumbra Police under the Thane Police Commissionerate have seized contraband valued at ₹30 crore over the past 10 months.

Following strict directives from Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbare to take stern action against the narcotics trade and consumption, an Anti-Narcotics Squad was formed at Mumbra Police Station.

The team, comprising specialised officers and staff, has been maintaining intense vigilance across Mumbra and parts of Diva, where rapid population growth has contributed to rising concerns over drug abuse.

Key Enforcement Highlights

Contraband Seizure: Narcotics worth ₹30 crore confiscated over a 10-month drive.

Action Against Peddlers: Legal action taken against 32 individuals involved in selling narcotics.

Action Against Consumers: 560 individuals penalised for consuming illegal drugs following patrolling in residential complexes, open grounds and forested patches.

Tobacco And Smoking Offences: 715 individuals cited for public smoking and illegal consumption of tobacco products.

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The police department has reaffirmed its commitment to continuing these proactive patrols and intelligence-led operations to curb the drug menace in the region.

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