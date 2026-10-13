Thane Crime Branch Busts Alleged Prostitution Racket In Kalwa, Rescues Actress And Assistant Director |

Thane: In a major crackdown, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Thane City Police Crime Branch successfully busted a high-profile prostitution ring operating within the Kalwa police station jurisdiction. Authorities rescued two women—a female assistant director and an actress—and arrested a female agent who was running the operation.

Operation Overview

Acting on a specific intelligence tip-off, the AHTC team laid a trap near Amit Garden Hotel and Sai Sagar NX Hotel in Parsik Nagar, Kalwa. Posing as decoy customers, police operatives coordinated a deal with the accused agent, who had allegedly demanded INR 50,000 to supply the assistant director and actress for immoral trafficking.

Upon confirming the transaction, the raid team moved in swiftly, apprehending the female agent at the spot and safely rescuing both victims from the nexus.

Investigation and Background

Preliminary police investigations revealed that the arrested agent had been operating the illicit racket for several months, circulating photographs of the assistant director and actress to prospective clients.

The rescued victims have professional credits across multiple entertainment platforms, having worked in various capacities across projects including:

Feature Films & Short Films and Vertical SeriesTelevision & Crime Shows

The Crime Branch is currently expanding its probe to determine:

The identification and apprehension of any remaining accomplices linked to the network.

Whether other models or artists were targeted and trafficked by the arrested agent.

The exact channels and methods through which the victims were initially recruited into the syndicate.

Legal Action

A case has been officially registered against the accused agent under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA). Legal protocols are underway to securely transfer the rescued women to a protected women's rescue and rehabilitation home.

Leadership and Operation Team

The successful operation was executed under the leadership and strategic guidance of top Thane City Police officials, including:

DCP (Crime): Amar Singh Jadhav

ACP (Crime): Madan Ballal

The raid was executed by the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell team, comprising Senior Police Inspector Anjali Andhale, API Snehal Shinde, ASI Vijay Patil, HC Rajesh Suvare, V.G. Naik, Dinesh Mahale, WPC S.K. Kolhe, WPC H.R. Thorat, and Police Driver V.K. Nikam.

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