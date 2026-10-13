Mumbai: BMC's Bal Drishti Drive Detects Severe Myopia, Cataract Among Schoolchildren; Over 40,000 Screened

Mumbai's municipal school eye-screening initiative has provided spectacles and corrective treatment to children while identifying students needing further specialist care | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 13, 2026: Severe vision problems, including myopia as high as -16 SPH and a case of cataracts, have been detected among students in BMC schools under the ‘Bal Drishti’ initiative.

Between February and September 2026, 40,270 students across 227 municipal schools were screened, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) targeting three lakh students in 1,200 schools over three years.

The initiative, undertaken with Vision Foundation of India with the support of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, focuses on early detection and treatment of eye disorders and is aligned with the School Health and Wellness Programme under Ayushman Bharat.

Screening Reveals Severe Vision Problems

Of the 59,150 students enrolled in the schools covered so far, 68% underwent screening, including 20,390 boys and 19,880 girls. One student was found to have myopia of -11.50 SPH in one eye, while readings for some reached -16 SPH. A student was also diagnosed with cataracts.

So far, 361 students have received spectacles and four have undergone free squint correction surgery. Colour vision deficiency was detected in 31 students. Although it cannot be corrected, early diagnosis helps teachers adapt teaching methods and enables informed educational and career guidance.

Follow-Up Remains A Concern

However, follow-up remains a concern. Of the 1,950 students referred for further assessment at Vision Foundation of India’s Community Eye Clinic in Tardeo, only 549 (28%) have visited the clinic.

The programme plans to intensify home and school visits to ensure students complete examinations and receive spectacles or further treatment, including surgery where necessary.

Treatment Improves Classroom Confidence

The initiative has also helped children whose vision problems affected their studies. Nine-year-old Vedant Nerulkar, a Class IV student at Ganpatrao Kadam Municipal School in Lower Parel, underwent free squint correction surgery in July after struggling to read the blackboard even from the first row. He can now read the board clearly and participate more confidently in class.

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BMC Plans To Expand Screening

Over the next three years, the BMC aims to expand screening to 1,200 schools and strengthen follow-up from initial diagnosis to completion of treatment, preventing undetected vision problems from affecting students’ learning and confidence.

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