Pune: Two Bangkok Passengers Booked For Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹4.16 Crore |

Pune: The Pune Customs officials have seized 10.642 kg of hydroponic weed worth ₹3.72 crore from a passenger arriving from Bangkok, taking the total value of narcotics seized in two separate operations over the past seven days to ₹4.16 crore.

In the latest operation on Nov 4, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) and Airport Batch intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok. They recovered 10.642 kg of hydroponic weed valued at approximately ₹3.72 crore.

The contraband was concealed in nine silver-coloured packets labelled 'Freeze Dried Monthong Durian'. The packets were hidden among noodle packets and wrapped in multiple layers of vacuum-sealed black polythene to evade detection.

In a separate operation on Oct 28, Customs officials seized hydroponic weed worth approximately ₹44 lakh from another passenger arriving from Bangkok. The narcotics were concealed inside a pair of black sports shoes.

Both seizures were made by the Narcotics Division of Pune Customs as part of its efforts to curb international drug smuggling through the airport.

The two operations, conducted within seven days, revealed different concealment methods used to transport narcotics into the country. Despite the use of footwear and food packaging to hide the contraband, Customs officials detected both consignments.

The total value of hydroponic weed seized in the two operations stands at approximately ₹4.16 crore.