Pune Agriculture Department Cracks Down On Illegal Pesticide Storage, Seizes Stock Worth ₹65.34 Lakh In Shukrwar Peth | File pic

Pune Divisional Flying Squad of the Agriculture Department has seized an illegal stock of pesticides worth Rs 65.34 lakh from a shop in Shukrwar Peth for allegedly storing the products without the necessary licence and permissions.

Khadak Police Register Case Against Rahul Agencies Owner Rahul Nikam

A case has been registered against shop owner Rahul Sahebrao Nikam at Khadak Police Station in connection with the seizure.

According to the Agriculture Department, officials inspected Rahul Agencies, located on Shivaji Road near Rameshwar Chowk in Friday Peth, on October 14 and 15, 2026. During the inspection, they found a large stock of pesticides that was neither listed in the shop’s licence nor covered by the required permissions.

FIR Registered On October 22 Following Inspection Of Pesticide Stock

Following the inspection, a case was registered at Khadak Police Station on October 22.

The seized stock included various pesticides such as Deltamethrin, Imidacloprid, Chlorpyrifos, Fipronil and Cypermethrin, among others. Officials conducted a panchnama on October 16 and collected samples of the pesticides for laboratory testing. The department has also prohibited the sale of the seized stock.

The action was carried out by a team comprising Divisional Quality Control Inspector Atul Ganpatrao Jadhav and Quality Control Inspector and Agriculture Officer at Haveli Panchayat Samiti Sunil Sitaram Rupnar.

A senior official from Agriculture Department said it was taking strict action against those involved in the illegal storage and sale of agricultural inputs to safeguard farmers and the public.