Pune: Bombay High Court Grants Bail To NCP Corporator Laxmi Andekar | Representational Image

Pune: In a major development in the Ayush Komkar murder case, the Bombay High Court has granted bail to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Laxmi Andekar, who was arrested under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for her alleged involvement in the case.

Andekar had been lodged in jail for several months and had repeatedly approached the Pune Sessions Court and the High Court seeking bail. She has now received relief from the Bombay High Court.

Notably, Andekar contested the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections while in jail and emerged victorious. Her victory had attracted attention as she was facing serious allegations in a high-profile murder case. The decision of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction to field candidates facing murder allegations had also drawn criticism at the time.

Ayush Komkar, 18, was murdered in September 2025 in Pune. According to the police investigation, attackers allegedly ambushed him in a parking area, opened fire and repeatedly attacked him with a koyta (sickle), resulting in his death on the spot.

The murder was allegedly carried out to avenge the killing of former NCP corporator Vanraj Andekar, who was shot dead in Nana Peth on Sept 1, 2024. Ayush was Vanraj's nephew. His father was allegedly involved in Vanraj's murder, which led to the subsequent revenge attack.

Police arrested Bandoo Andekar, the alleged mastermind behind the conspiracy, along with his sister-in-law Laxmi Andekar, daughter-in-law Sonali Andekar and nine other suspects, taking the total number of arrests to 12.

Both Laxmi and Sonali Andekar contested the PMC elections from jail on tickets given by the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction and secured victories.

With the High Court granting bail to Laxmi Andekar, the development marks a significant turn in the high-profile murder case. However, the trial is yet to conclude.