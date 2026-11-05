WATCH: Pune University Students Block Vice-Chancellor's Car, Demand Withdrawal Of Protest Circular

Pune University Students Block Vice-Chancellor's Car | Video Screengrab

Pune: Tensions escalated at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Wednesday after student organisations staged a sit-in protest and blocked Vice-Chancellor Suresh Gosavi's vehicle, alleging that the university administration had failed to address their concerns over a circular restricting protests on campus.

The protest followed a meeting of the university's Management Council, which did not take a decision to withdraw the contentious circular. The circular stipulates that demonstrations on campus should be restricted to issues directly concerning the university and its students. Several student organisations have opposed the move, claiming that it curtails their constitutional right to freedom of expression and peaceful protest.

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Following the Management Council meeting, student representatives met council members Dr Devidas Vayandande, Dr Dhondiram Pawar and officiating Registrar Dr Praful Pawar, seeking clarification on why the promised meeting with the Vice-Chancellor had not been organised. They also questioned the permission granted to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to conduct a route march on the university campus.

The students alleged that the administration failed to provide satisfactory answers. They further accused the police of assaulting students, including women, when they attempted to question the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar as they were leaving the main building. Following the confrontation, Gosavi reportedly walked to his residence after students blocked his vehicle.

In a statement, the university clarified that the circular was not intended to restrict students' freedom of expression. It said the administration would consider requests for permission to hold protests positively and promptly while ensuring that security arrangements, particularly at the main gates, did not inconvenience students.

Abhishek Shelkar, president of the University Students' Struggle Action Committee, said, "The administration's failure to address students' basic concerns, unfulfilled assurances, restrictions on freedom of expression and police repression have eroded our trust in the university administration. However, our constitutional struggle for students' rights and democratic expression will continue."

Pune National Students' Union of India (NSUI) president and advocate Abhijit Gore Deshmukh said, "This protest is not merely against a circular but is about protecting democracy and the constitutional rights of students on campus. The anti-protest circular must be withdrawn immediately, failing which the agitation will be intensified."

Republican Students' Army Pune city president Hansraj Khune also criticised the administration, demanding the Vice-Chancellor's resignation and warning of more intense protests in the coming days.