Pune Metro Allows Bicycles, But Puneri Metro Says No: Here's Why Commuters Are Confused | Representational image (AI-generated)

Pune: Puneri Metro's decision to prohibit bicycles inside its trains has sparked a debate among commuters, with several questioning the restriction on a corridor expected to improve last-mile connectivity in the city. The operator recently issued an advisory on X, reminding passengers that bicycles are not permitted inside Puneri Metro trains. It urged commuters to follow travel guidelines and cooperate with staff to ensure a safe and comfortable journey.

The announcement has received mixed reactions. While some commuters have supported the decision, saying bicycles could cause inconvenience during peak hours and overcrowded journeys, others believe passengers should be allowed to carry them for convenience, health and sustainable travel. The restriction has also raised questions because Maha-Metro had previously allowed passengers to carry bicycles inside its trains under certain conditions.

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Pune Metro Had Earlier Allowed Bicycles

In August 2021, Maha-Metro announced that passengers could carry bicycles inside metro trains. The initiative aimed to promote non-motorised transport and improve first- and last-mile connectivity.

It was expected to benefit students, office-goers and other commuters who use bicycles to reach metro stations or travel to their destinations. The policy was clarified in September 2023 after a video of a passenger carrying a bicycle inside a Pune Metro train went viral.

Maha-Metro stated that passengers could carry bicycles by hand inside trains. However, it prohibited riding bicycles on platforms or inside stations. Passengers were also instructed to ensure that their bicycles did not obstruct or inconvenience other commuters.

The latest advisory from Puneri Metro, however, indicates a different policy for the newly operational Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar corridor.

Why The Restriction Matters For Commuters

The bicycle restriction has drawn attention because of the importance of last-mile connectivity along the new corridor. Pune Metro Line 3, which began commercial operations on Nov 4, connects Hinjawadi's IT hub with Shivajinagar through a 23.2-km elevated corridor.

The project is expected to provide an alternative to road travel for thousands of daily commuters. Better bicycle connectivity could help passengers travel between their homes, workplaces and metro stations.

The issue is also relevant for sports enthusiasts. Balewadi Stadium is among the important destinations in the corridor's catchment area. Allowing bicycles could make it easier for cyclists and sports enthusiasts to combine metro travel with cycling.

The restriction has left such commuters questioning whether they will have to make alternative arrangements to transport their bicycles.

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Commuters Divided Over The Decision

Some commuters believe the restriction is necessary to prevent inconvenience inside crowded trains, while others argue that bicycles should be accommodated under suitable conditions.

Supporters of the ban point out that bicycles could occupy considerable space, particularly during peak hours, and may affect other passengers' comfort.

Those opposing the restriction believe bicycles are an important part of sustainable urban transport. They argue that allowing them inside trains, subject to reasonable safety and space restrictions, could encourage more people to use public transport.

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Does The Ban Apply To All Pune Metro Lines?

An important distinction is that Puneri Metro Line 3 and the existing Maha-Metro network have different implementing and operating arrangements.

Maha-Metro had earlier permitted bicycles inside its trains, subject to certain conditions. However, Puneri Metro's latest advisory specifically states that bicycles are not permitted inside its trains.

The advisory does not clarify whether the restriction applies to foldable bicycles or whether it is a permanent policy.

It also does not provide a specific reason for the decision. Whether the restriction is linked to passenger safety, available space or operational considerations remains unclear.

The operator is yet to clarify whether it could review the policy in the future.