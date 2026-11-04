No Men In The Driver's Seat! 90 Women Train Pilots Take Charge Of Pune Metro Line 3 Connecting Hinjawadi & Shivajinagar | WATCH

No Men In The Driver's Seat! 90 Women Train Pilots Take Charge Of Pune Metro Line 3 Connecting Hinjawadi & Shivajinagar | PITCMRL

Pune: Around 90 women train pilots are taking charge of Pune Metro Line 3, bringing a new dimension to women's participation in a traditionally male-dominated profession. As the 23-km Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar corridor began commercial operations on Wednesday (Nov 4), the all-women team experienced its first day of carrying passengers after months of training and trial runs.

The initiative, called Nari Shakti of Puneri Metro, has made Line 3 distinctive for its all-women train-driving workforce. From operating empty trains during training to carrying hundreds of commuters, the women are now responsible for running one of Pune's major public transport corridors.

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For the train pilots, the first day was an emotional and proud moment. Many had spent months preparing for the responsibility. Seeing passengers board their trains and trust them with their journeys made the occasion even more special.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, train pilot Pratiksha Rajgure said she was delighted by the response from commuters.

"Today is the first day of the Metro. We trained for six months and drove empty trains during training and trial runs. But today, seeing the crowd of passengers feels really wonderful. There is a great response at every station. Honestly, I didn't expect such a massive response on the very first day, but it feels great," she said.

Rajgure said carrying passengers was a completely different experience from the empty train journeys during training.

Watch the full video of the Puneri Metro opening day:

"All these days, we were operating empty trains. There were no passengers, no crowd. But today, we are experiencing what it feels like to carry passengers, and the response from everyone has been really good," she added.

She also spoke about the pride her family felt seeing her operate a Metro train.

"It is a very proud moment for the family as well that a girl from our home is driving the Metro. Everyone was watching how she handles it and observing everything. Today is truly a huge day for us. Everyone, the pilots and all the other staff, worked extremely hard, and seeing today turn out like this makes everyone so happy," Rajgure said.

From Self-Doubt To Operating Metro Trains

Behind the all-women team are several individual journeys of women who have taken up an opportunity that has changed their professional and personal lives.

One of the train pilots, who requested anonymity, said she was once afraid of riding even a bicycle or a two-wheeler. However, the opportunity to become a Metro train pilot helped her overcome those fears.

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"I will be honest. I was the girl who was scared of driving two-wheelers or even a bicycle. I always feared that I wouldn't be good at it. But this opportunity came to me, and I took it. I took the daring. It transformed me very much," she said.

She added that she learnt to ride two-wheelers and drive other vehicles during the process.

"I took six months of training here. Once, I was afraid and nobody entrusted me by sitting pillion for my driving. Now, hundreds and maybe thousands of Punekars will do it every day. It makes me happy and proud. I am grateful for this opportunity," she said.

Her experience offers a glimpse into the different journeys of women who are now part of the Metro's driving workforce. While their backgrounds and personal experiences may differ, they share the responsibility of operating trains and carrying passengers safely.

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90 Train Pilots, 18 Trains During Peak Hours

Explaining how operations are managed, Gargee Thakur, one of the supervisors of train pilots at Pune IT Corridor Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL), said 90 women train pilots had completed their training.

During peak hours, 18 trains operate on the corridor. The number comes down to 10 during non-peak hours. Each train has one primary train pilot, accompanied by another pilot who works as a shadow pilot and provides backup support. Thakur said a train pilot's driving shift lasts around six to eight hours. During this period, a pilot completes three to four round trips. Each round trip takes approximately 90 minutes.

"A 15-minute break is provided after every trip. The overall shift duration is around eight hours, including a one-hour refreshment break," she said. She added that the training programme included both theoretical and practical sessions. While all the train pilots have completed their training, some are currently working as shadow pilots before being assigned regular duties.

According to Thakur, the basic educational requirement for train pilots is a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering. However, she did not have information about current vacancies or the complete recruitment criteria.

Why Pune Metro Line 3 Has An All-Women Driving Team

French mobility operator Keolis announced the all-women train operations initiative in September 2025. The company had planned to recruit and train around 100 women to operate trains on the 23-km corridor. The women underwent classroom training, practical sessions and trial operations before being prepared for commercial services.

PITCMRL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Anil Kumar Saini had earlier said the initiative was not just about running trains but also about inspiring the next generation of women to enter professions traditionally considered unconventional.

"Our women train pilots symbolise resilience, discipline and progress. They are setting a powerful example for Pune and for the nation," Saini had said while announcing the initiative.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also highlighted the initiative during the Metro's inauguration on Tuesday. He said the corridor would be identified as the Pink Line because all its train drivers would be women. He described it as an important step towards gender equality and women's empowerment.

Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Sunetra Pawar also travelled on the Metro during the inauguration. She praised the women operators and connected the initiative with Pune's legacy of women's education and social reform.

"Today, I had a pleasant journey on Pune Metro Line 3 (Pink Line), accompanied by women Metro operators who are daughters of Savitribai Phule. It is a proud experience that connects modern development with women's empowerment," she said.

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Metropolitan Commissioner Abhijit Chaudhary had also said the initiative reflected the project's commitment to gender equality and greater participation of women in the modern transport sector.

As Pune Metro Line 3 begins regular operations, the 90 women train pilots have taken on a responsibility that goes beyond operating trains. Their presence in the driving cabins is also bringing greater visibility to women in technical and operational roles that have traditionally seen limited female participation.