Pune: Goa-Made Liquor Worth ₹69.26 Lakh Seized In Raids Across Three Areas; Four Arrested |

Pune: The State Excise Department's D Division has seized Goa-made foreign liquor and vehicles worth ₹69.26 lakh in a series of raids conducted at Manikbaug, Parvati Darshan and Swargate in Pune. Four persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged illegal transportation and sale of liquor meant exclusively for sale in Goa.

According to the State Excise Department, the operation began on Oct 30 following a tip-off that liquor manufactured in Goa was being illegally brought into Pune for sale. Acting on the information, an excise team conducted raids in front of Hotel Brahma in Manikbaug and at Parvati Darshan.

During the raids, officials arrested Amol Suresh Nikam (47), a resident of Manikbaug on Sinhagad Road, and Yogesh Ramdas Naik (45), a resident of Parvati Darshan. Officials seized various brands of Goa-made foreign liquor and vehicles from their possession.

The court subsequently remanded the two suspects to four days of custody. During questioning, officials received further information about the transportation network.

Acting on the leads, the excise team conducted another raid in the early hours of Nov 3 in front of Hotel Ashray near Swargate. Officials seized a stock of Goa-made foreign liquor along with an intercity travel bus allegedly used to transport the consignment.

Officials arrested two more suspects, identified as Ravi Shivappa Mane (33), a resident of Gahunje near Dehu Road, and Karan Dnyanoba Gaikwad (22), currently residing at Shreevardhan Bus Depot in Raigad district. The court remanded them to one day of custody.

In the entire operation, the department seized 112 bulk litres of Goa-made foreign liquor, two motorcycles, one four-wheeler and a six-wheeler travel bus. The total value of the seized property is estimated at ₹69,26,390.

A case has been registered under Sections 65(a), 65(e), 81, 83 and 90 of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Excise Commissioner Rajesh Deshmukh, Director Prasad Surve, Divisional Deputy Commissioner Sagar Dhomkar, Superintendent Atul Kanade and Deputy Superintendent (Pune City) Sujit Patil.

The department has appealed to citizens not to purchase liquor brought illegally from other states and to buy alcohol only from authorised liquor outlets. Citizens can share information about such activities by calling 020-26127321.