Pune: Two Alleged Razia Sultan Gang Members Arrested In UP; Stolen Property Worth ₹10 Lakh Recovered |

Pune: Vishrambaug police have arrested two suspected members of the Razia Sultan gang from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh in connection with a housebreaking and jewellery theft case registered in Pune. Police have recovered stolen property worth nearly ₹10 lakh from the suspects.

The suspects have been identified as Habib Hafeez Saifi and Akbar alias Firoz Sultan Saifi.

The arrests followed an extensive investigation conducted across four states, Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, between Oct 23 and 29.

According to police, a housebreaking and theft case was registered at Vishrambaug police station under Sections 305(a), 331(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The complainant reported that unidentified persons broke open the door of the house while the occupants were away and stole gold jewellery.

Following directions from senior officials, the investigation team began working on the case. Police personnel collected closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from areas surrounding the crime scene and compiled photographs of suspected persons to establish their identities.

During the investigation, Head Constable Nitin Mundhe and police personnel Anis Shaikh received information from informers suggesting that the suspects were from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Acting on the information, a team comprising Assistant Police Inspector (API) Umesh Karke, Head Constable Nitin Mundhe and police personnel Shivdutt Gaikwad, Anis Shaikh and Arjun Thorat was dispatched to investigate the case.

The team travelled across the four states and, with the assistance of local police and technical analysis, traced the suspects to Ghaziabad. The two were subsequently arrested.

During questioning in police custody, police learnt that the suspects were allegedly associated with the Razia Sultan gang. Police also recovered stolen property worth approximately ₹10 lakh in connection with the case.