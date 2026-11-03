Nashik: Kalapini Komkali To Perform At 28th Padwa Pahat; Centenarian Advocate Daulatarao Ghumare To Be Honoured | Sourced

Nashik: The melodious legacy of legendary vocalist Pandit Kumar Gandharva will resonate at the historic Pimpalpar in Nashik this Diwali Padwa, as renowned classical vocalist Vidushi Kalapini Komkali will present a special musical performance at the annual Padwa Pahat organised by Sanskruti Nashik.

The programme will be held on Tuesday, Nov 10, 2026, at 5 am near the Godavari River at Pimpalpar, Nehru Chowk. Now in its 28th year, the initiative was launched in 1998 by Shahu Khaire and his music-loving associates to bring the richness of Indian classical music to a wider audience.

Over the years, the platform has hosted several musical legends, including Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Kishori Amonkar, Pandit Rajan-Sajan Mishra, Shubha Mudgal, Pandit Mukul Shivputra, Pandit Sanjeev Abhyankar, Pandit Shaunak Abhisheki, Pandit Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Jayateerth Mevundi and Suresh Wadkar.

Read Also Nashik Onion Traders to Benefit As Railways Cut Chargeable Weight For Freight Wagons

Kalapini Komkali, daughter and disciple of legendary vocalist Pandit Kumar Gandharva and Vidushi Vasundhara Komkali, has carried forward this rich musical heritage through her distinctive artistic expression.

Her presentation is characterised by profound insights into raga music, a nuanced understanding of melody, the influence of Malwa folk traditions and soulful renditions of Saguna and Nirguna devotional poetry.

She has also been honoured with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for her contribution to Indian classical music.

She will be accompanied by Akshay Kulkarni on tabla, Swanand Kulkarni on harmonium and Dnyaneshwar Andil on pakhawaj.

Sanskruti Gaurav Awards for Legal Veterans

Another major highlight of the programme will be the presentation of the prestigious Sanskruti Gaurav Award to two eminent legal personalities, senior advocate Daulatarao Ghumare, who has completed 100 years of age, and his disciple, advocate MY Kale.

The award recognises individuals who have made outstanding contributions to Nashik's development and various fields of public life.

Their recognition represents a tribute to the enduring Guru-Shishya tradition, the transmission of knowledge and values across generations, and their contributions to the legal profession.

Honouring a centenarian legal veteran and his disciple on the same platform will be a special feature of this year's celebration.

The organisers believe that the award is also an expression of gratitude towards personalities who have enriched the city's social and professional life through their dedication and achievements.

Read Also Nashik Onion Traders to Benefit As Railways Cut Chargeable Weight For Freight Wagons

Bringing Classical Music to the People

Speaking about the tradition, Shahu Khaire said the initiative was started with the vision of making classical music accessible beyond concert halls and bringing it into the lives of ordinary music lovers.

He added that the overwhelming response from audiences over the past 28 years has been the real strength of the programme.

Khaire also emphasised that honouring individuals who have contributed to Nashik's growth is an equally important part of the initiative.

Sanskruti Nashik has appealed to citizens and music lovers to attend the programme in large numbers on Tuesday, Nov 10, at 5 am and be part of the celebration of music, culture and the Guru-Shishya tradition.