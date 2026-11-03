Nashik Onion Traders to Benefit As Railways Cut Chargeable Weight For Freight Wagons |

Nashik: In a major relief to onion farmers, traders and exporters, the Railway Board has revised the permissible carrying capacity (PCC) of BCN and BCNA freight wagons used for transporting onions and foodgrains. The revised PCC has been aligned with the actual loading weight, thereby reducing the financial burden of railway transportation and making onion transportation more economical. The decision is expected to bring down railway freight costs by approximately 29%, said onion exporter Vikas Singh.

The Railway Board, under the Ministry of Railways, issued an official communication to the Chairman of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) on Oct 26, 2026. Accordingly, the revised circular issued on Oct 23, 2026, modifies the PCC of BCN and BCNA wagons used for onion and foodgrain transportation. The revised guidelines will remain in force from Oct 28, 2026, to Oct 27, 2027.

Earlier, there was a discrepancy between the actual weight of goods loaded into wagons and the weight considered for freight calculation by the Railways. As a result, transportation costs were disproportionately higher compared to the actual weight of the consignment. The Railway Board has now decided to eliminate this discrepancy by revising the chargeable weight in accordance with the actual loading capacity.

The decision is expected to reduce railway freight costs for onion transportation and benefit traders and exporters shipping onions to domestic markets as well as international destinations. It is also considered significant in making rail transportation more competitive and economical compared to road transport.

The Railway Board has urged APEDA to disseminate information about the revised provisions among relevant stakeholders and undertake wider awareness initiatives to ensure that all participants in the agricultural supply chain benefit from the decision. The move is expected to provide considerable relief to onion traders and exporters in Nashik district, particularly in Lasalgaon and surrounding areas, which are among the country's major onion trading centres.

Revised Carrying Capacity

Under the revised norms, the permissible carrying capacity for onion transportation in BCN wagons has been reduced from the earlier range of 59.8 to 61.4 tonnes to 45 tonnes. Similarly, the capacity of BCNA wagons has been revised from the earlier range of 62.4 to 64 tonnes to 45 tonnes. For foodgrain transportation, the revised permissible carrying capacity of both BCN and BCNA wagons has been fixed at 52 tonnes.

Freight Savings of Nearly 29%

"This decision is expected to reduce railway freight transportation costs by nearly 29%. Traders and exporters transporting onions to domestic markets as well as international destinations are expected to benefit significantly from the revised provisions."

Vikas Singh, Onion Exporter, Nashik