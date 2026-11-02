Nashik: Simhastha Ceremony Sparks Protocol Row Over MP Waje’s Position, Balkawade’s Alleged Humiliation |

Nashik: The historic flag-hoisting ceremony marking the commencement of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela has sparked political and social discussions over protocol, the recognition of elected representatives and the participation of residents.

While the religious ceremony was celebrated with enthusiasm, the positions accorded to dignitaries and the perceived exclusion of Nashik residents from the event have become subjects of debate.

In particular, the position allotted to Member of Parliament (MP) Rajabhau Waje during the ceremony has attracted attention in political circles.

Questions have also been raised about the participation of Nashik residents in the organisation of Simhastha, recognition of their sentiments and representation of local stakeholders.

Simhastha is an integral part of Nashik's religious, cultural and social identity. Against this backdrop, questions about whether residents received adequate recognition and opportunities to participate in the inaugural ceremony have gained prominence.

The discussions following the religious celebrations have added political and social dimensions to the event, with the treatment of dignitaries and concerns of residents becoming subjects of debate.

Bhagur Municipal Council President Alleges Humiliation

A controversy has also emerged over the alleged treatment of Bhagur Municipal Council President Prerna Vishal Balkawade during the flag-hoisting ceremony.

The incident has raised questions about the administrative arrangements and protocol extended to elected representatives at the event.

Balkawade has expressed displeasure over her interaction with Nashik Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri and submitted a letter to the commissioner outlining her concerns.

Balkawade had been issued an official pass to attend the ceremony. After completing the mandatory security checks, she proceeded to the seating area designated on her pass.

However, while Nashik Municipal Corporation corporators were reportedly provided special seating arrangements, Khatri allegedly questioned Balkawade about her identity.

Balkawade clarified that she was the President of Bhagur Municipal Council and represented Bhagur, the birthplace of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Despite this, she was reportedly asked to move from her designated seat to another location at the rear of the venue.

Her pass was also scrutinised, and questions were raised about her presence at the event. Balkawade described the treatment as humiliating.