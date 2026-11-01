Nashik: Godavari Water Unfit For Bathing, Pollution Board Flags Water Quality |

Nashik: A disturbing picture of pollution in the Godavari has emerged from an inspection conducted by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). According to the findings, the river water flowing through Nashik is unfit for bathing.

The findings have once again brought river pollution into focus, particularly in view of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Thousands of devotees visit Ramkund, Panchavati and the Godavari ghats for ritual bathing and religious ceremonies. The deteriorating quality of river water has therefore raised serious public health concerns.

Dissolved Oxygen at Zero, BOD Reaches 85 mg/l

The MPCB collected water samples from various locations along the Godavari on Oct 5, 2026, in connection with ongoing judicial proceedings.

The findings reportedly revealed alarming levels of pollution. Dissolved oxygen was recorded at zero at Tapovan, Dasak and Takli.

Dissolved oxygen is essential for the survival of aquatic organisms, and its absence indicates extremely poor water quality.

At the Godavari-Kapila confluence in Tapovan, biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) was recorded at 85 mg/l, indicating a high level of organic pollution.

Chemical oxygen demand (COD) stood at 196 mg/l at Tapovan and 140 mg/l at Dasak. The report also reportedly mentioned greyish water and an unpleasant odour.

Faecal Contamination Raises Health Concerns

The test results recorded faecal coliform levels of 70 most probable number (MPN) per 100 ml and total coliform levels of 280 MPN per 100 ml.

Ammoniacal nitrogen was recorded at 4.35 mg/l, while total Kjeldahl nitrogen (TKN) stood at 10.08 mg/l.

Faecal coliform bacteria are indicators of contamination from human or animal waste. Exposure to contaminated water can increase the risk of skin infections and waterborne diseases.

The findings have consequently raised questions about the safety of devotees who use the river for bathing and religious rituals.

MPCB Issues Show-Cause Notice to NMC

Meanwhile, the MPCB has issued a show-cause notice to the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) over the discharge of sewage into the Godavari.

The civic body has been questioned over its responsibility to ensure the proper collection, treatment and disposal of sewage generated in the city.

Water samples were collected from the Godavari-Kapila confluence, Tapovan, Dasak, Samtanagar and Takli.

The civic body has been directed to submit its reply within 15 days.

The notice also seeks an explanation as to why the municipal corporation's bank guarantee should not be forfeited and why directions should not be issued to the competent authorities to disconnect its electricity and water supply.

High Court Hearing on Nov 3

The Godavari pollution issue has been under consideration before the Bombay High Court in connection with a public interest litigation filed in 2012.

Water samples were collected in compliance with the court's directions. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for Nov 3, 2026.

Environmental activists have been demanding concrete measures to prevent untreated sewage from entering the river, improve the functioning of sewage treatment plants, control industrial pollution and ensure regular monitoring of water quality.

Pollution Poses Challenge Ahead of Simhastha Kumbh

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela commenced with the ceremonial flag-hoisting at Trimbakeshwar on Oct 31.

In the coming months, lakhs of devotees from across the country are expected to visit Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, with ritual bathing in the Godavari forming an important part of the religious celebrations.

However, the latest findings on river water quality have presented a major challenge for the administration.

Beyond cleaning and beautifying the ghats, authorities will need to ensure that untreated sewage is prevented from entering the river and that treated wastewater meets prescribed standards.

Ensuring safe water for ritual bathing through effective and time-bound pollution-control measures will be crucial ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.