Nashik: Six Central Railway Express Trains To Lose Superfast Status From January 1, 2027 | AI

Nashik: Central Railway has decided to reclassify six pairs of express trains from the superfast to the non-superfast category in accordance with Railway Board guidelines, with effect from Jan 1, 2027.

Along with the change in classification, the train numbers will also be revised. Passengers have been advised to note the changes while booking tickets and planning their journeys.

Revised Train Numbers

Among the trains operating through the Bhusawal Division is the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Hingoli Jan Shatabdi Express. Its number will change from 12071 to 11069, while the return service, Hingoli-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Jan Shatabdi Express, will be renumbered from 12072 to 11070.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Banaras Mahanagari Express will operate as train number 11093 instead of 22177. Its return service, Banaras-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mahanagari Express, will be renumbered from 22178 to 11094.

Similarly, the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Ayodhya Cantt Tulsi Express will be renumbered from 22129 to 11065, while the return service, Ayodhya Cantt-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Tulsi Express, will operate as train number 11066 instead of 22130.

The Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Banaras Express will receive the new number 11067 in place of 12167, while the return service, Banaras-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, will be renumbered from 12168 to 11068.

The Pune-Kazipet Express will operate as train number 11437 instead of 22151, while the return service, Kazipet-Pune Express, will be renumbered from 22152 to 11438.

In addition, the Vasco da Gama-Hazrat Nizamuddin Goa Express will be renumbered from 12779 to 17379, while the return service, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Vasco da Gama Goa Express, will operate as train number 17380 instead of 12780.

Passengers Advised to Note Changes

All the changes will come into effect from Jan 1, 2027, after which the trains will operate under the non-superfast category.

Central Railway has urged passengers to take note of the revised train numbers while booking tickets and planning their journeys.

Passengers have also been advised to check the official railway website or information system for further details.