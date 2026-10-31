Nashik: Simhastha Kumbh Parva Begins In Trimbakeshwar; CM Devendra Fadnavis Hoists Religious Flag | Sourced

Nashik: The religious proceedings of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela formally began on Saturday in Trimbakeshwar in Nashik district. In this sacred town, the source of the Godavari river and home to one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hoisted the religious flag (Dharma Dhwaja) at the auspicious time of 12.02 pm.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Shankaracharya Swami Vidhushekhara Bharati, the successor to the Sringeri Peeth. A large number of Shri Mahants and office-bearers from the 10 Sannyasi akhadas (monastic orders), along with saints, sages and devotees, attended the ceremony.

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The area resonated with Vedic chants, the recitation of mantras and the sound of conch shells, creating an atmosphere of devotion. The flag-hoisting ceremony, conducted in the presence of saints and mahants, marked the beginning of a significant phase in the religious preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Prominent office-bearers and saints from various akhadas across the country gathered in Trimbakeshwar for the occasion.

Those present included Shri Mahant Hari Giri, International General Secretary of the Juna Akhada and General Secretary of the Akhada Parishad; Shri Mahant Ravindra Puri, Secretary of the Niranjani Akhada; Shri Mahant Satya Giri, International General Secretary of the Avahan Akhada; Shri Mahant Durgadas of the Bada Udasin Akhada; Shri Mahant Shankaranand Saraswati, National President of the Anand Akhada; Shri Mahant Devendraji, National President of the Nirmal Akhada; and Shri Mahant Bhagat Ramji of the Naya Udasin Akhada.

The ceremony was organised jointly by the Purohit Sangh (Association of Priests), Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council and Simhastha Kumbh Mela Authority.

Following the Dharmadhwajarohan ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to perform prayers and rituals at Kushavarta Tirtha around 3 pm on Saturday.

First Amrut Snan Scheduled For Aug 12, 2027

The hoisting of the religious flag holds special significance in the organisation of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. It marks the formal commencement of preparations for the religious festival, which will feature various programmes involving saints, mahants, akhadas and Naga sadhus.

According to astrological calculations, the first Amrut Snan (sacred nectar bath) for saints, mahants and Naga sadhus is scheduled for Aug 12, 2027.

Preparations for the Kumbh Mela in Trimbakeshwar are expected to gain momentum following the flag-hoisting ceremony.