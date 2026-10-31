Four FDA Officials Suspended Over Unauthorised Raids In Pune, Bhiwandi; 21 Face Departmental Inquiry | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pune: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended four officials for allegedly conducting raids outside their authorised jurisdiction in Pune and Bhiwandi.

The department has also initiated a departmental inquiry against 21 officials from the Pune and Thane divisions, with further disciplinary action to be decided based on the findings.

The suspension orders were issued following the Chief Minister's approval, after which the FDA issued a Government Resolution (GR) directing the suspension of the four officials. The department has described the action as one of the biggest disciplinary measures taken against its officials so far.

Those suspended include Joint Commissioner (Food) Digambar Bhogawade, Assistant Commissioner (Food) Yaduraj Dahatonde and Food Safety Officers Ashok Ilager and CR Swamy.

The action follows allegations that FDA officials conducted raids in Pune and Bhiwandi beyond their authorised territorial jurisdiction. The inquiry will examine whether the officials violated departmental procedures and jurisdictional boundaries while carrying out enforcement operations.

Thane And Pune Officials Face Inquiry

In the Thane division, those named include Joint Commissioner Shrikant Karkale, Assistant Commissioner PP Suryavanshi and Food Safety Officers KY Chiplunkar, Shubhangi Jitendra Karne, Ashok Y Ilager, CR Swamy and Manik Jadhav. Scientific Officer Santosh Ugle has also been included in the list.

In the Pune division, the officials facing inquiry include Joint Commissioner Digambar Bhogawade and Assistant Commissioners Na Ra Sarkate, Yaduraj Dahatonde, Ba Kodagire, Imran Hashmi, Pan Konkane, RR Kakade, AR Deshmukh and PV Ambre.

The list also includes Food Safety Officers AJ Tonpe, Mangesh Lovete, Sayali Patwardhan, AG Gaikwad, San Sha Sawant, Lohar, Sawale (Assistant), Sonkamble, Hake, Baravkar and Jhajhurne.

The department will decide on further disciplinary measures after the inquiry is completed.