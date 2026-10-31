Pune: Woman Jumps To Death With Six-Year-Old Son From 18th Floor; Suicide Note Reveals Reason | Representational Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 33-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 18th floor of her residential building along with her six-year-old son near Dange Chowk on Friday evening. Police recovered a suicide note in which the woman reportedly mentioned that she was fed up with her illness and was taking her son along because he would miss her.

The deceased have been identified as Ekta Manoj Bhangad (33) and her son Madhav Manoj Bhangad (6). The incident took place at Signature Park society near Dange Chowk around 6.30 pm. According to Wakad police, the woman was a homemaker, while her husband works as an engineer at an IT company in Yerawada. The family originally hails from Rajasthan and had been living in the society for the past two years.

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CCTV Footage Shows Mother Taking Son To 18th Floor

The incident came to light after residents heard a loud noise from the building's internal duct. They rushed to the spot and found the woman and her son dead.

Following the incident, a team from Wakad Police Station reached the building and began an investigation. Police examined CCTV footage from the society, which showed the woman taking the lift with her son and going directly to the 18th floor.

According to Senior Police Inspector Vitthal Salunkhe of Wakad Police Station, the suicide note stated that the woman was taking the extreme step as she was tired of her illness. It also mentioned that she was taking her son with her because he would miss her.

Forensic Team Examines Spot

Police called a forensic team to examine the scene and complete the panchnama. The bodies were subsequently shifted to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital in Pimpri for post-mortem examination.

The woman's relatives have been informed about the incident.

Salunkhe said further details would emerge after the investigation is completed.